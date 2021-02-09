Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal, Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh spotted on Indian Idol sets for Valentine's Day shoot
Singer and TV host Aditya Narayan and his wife, actor Shweta Agarwal, with singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh were, spotted on the sets of Indian Idol. It was for a special shoot of the music reality show's Valentine's Day special episode.
Pictures of couples posing for the camera have flooded the internet. Aditya and Shweta were in coordinated black and white formal wear. While Aditya is seen in a black and red suit, Shweta sports a pretty gown in matching colours.
Pictures of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet also surfaced on the internet. Neha was seen in a flowing orange and purple gown while Rohanpreet was suitably dressed in a purple jacket and black pants.
As per a report on Telly Chakkar, Indian television's popular couples - Aditya-Shweta, Neha-Rohanpreet and Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa, will all share their love stories and tips on how to make your partner feel special on the episode.
In early December last year, Aditya and Shweta got married in a ceremony which was largely attended by close family and friends, as per government's Covid 19 guidelines. The newly wed couple then left for Kashmir for their honeymoon and shared many pictures from there. They also visited a vineyard, closer to Mumbai in Nashik. Then in late December, he joined back work on Indian Idol 12.
Sharing a post on his return, Aditya had cracked a joke on himself and had written: "Honeymoon ke baad ladka kuch zyada hi chamak raha hai (The boy is glowing a little extra after the honeymoon)! Watch #IndianIdol tonight at 8 pm only on @sonytvofficial. Styled by wifey @itsme_shwetaagarwal.”
Neha also tied the knot with Rohanpreet last year. The two got married in Delhi on October 24. The duo then left for Dubai for their honeymoon.
Salman Khan said that he had no explanation for his mother, when she asked him why he chooses to return to host Bigg Boss, despite the contestants' unsavoury behaviour.
When Aly Goni says Rubina Dilaik supported him, Jasmin Bhasin asks him to not become someone's sidekick. "Why not just gift her the trophy?' she asks.
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 124: Arshi Khan voted out, Aly Goni cries as he bids her goodbye
Before entering Bigg Boss 14 as Rahul Vaidya's connection, Toshi Sabri spoke to Hindustan Times about Rahul's game strategy, friendship with Aly Goni and Disha Parmar.
Salman Khan took everyone to task over their behaviour and was upset over allegations that all emotions on the show are staged.
