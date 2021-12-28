Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh to Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj, celebrity weddings of 2020

bollywood

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 07:19 IST

As 2020 comes to a close, it is time to reflect on the year gone by. While the Covid-19 pandemic threw everyone’s lives out of gear, it was a love-filled year for some celebrities, who solemnised their relationship. From private nuptials to glitzy multiple-day ceremonies, here is a rundown of the stars who tied the knot this year.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh:

Just two months after they met on the sets of the music video of Nehu Da Vyah, singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot. On a chat show, Neha revealed that soon after she started talking to Rohanpreet, she made it clear to him that she was looking to get married. They stopped talking for a while, as he felt that he was too young to settle down. However, a few days later, he drunkenly confessed to her that he could not live without her and expressed his desire to get married. They exchanged garlands in Delhi on October 24, which was followed by a reception in Chandigarh.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu:

Though actor Kajal Aggarwal and businessman Gautam Kitchlu were friends for seven years and in a relationship for three years, the forced distance due to the pandemic made them realise that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives with each other. They ditched their initial plans of a destination wedding and got married in a ‘Punjabi meets Kashmiri’ wedding in Mumbai on October 30. The intimate wedding ceremony, which was attended by just 40 people, also included the Telugu ritual of Jeelakarra Bellam, to honour their relationship with South India.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj:

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, who runs an interior decor and events company, lived next to each other in Hyderabad. In an interview with The Indian Express, he said, “I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love.” They got married in Hyderabad on August 8, according to traditional Telugu and Marwari customs. The wedding was attended by just 30 guests, including actor-couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni, and was live streamed on VR (virtual reality) for their other friends and family members.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal:

Singer, actor and television host Aditya Narayan met actor Shweta Agarwal on the sets of his debut film Shaapit. They were in a relationship for a decade before they got married at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on December 1. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was an intimate ceremony, attended only by family members and close friends. Afterwards, they took off to Kashmir for a quick honeymoon.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar:

It was a ‘lockdown love story’ for actor Gauahar Khan and social media influencer Zaid Darbar. When she first met him while shopping for groceries, she was averse to the idea of being in a relationship. However, they instantly clicked and she felt that she had met her kind of person. She told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts.” They got married in a nikaah ceremony on the morning of December 25 and hosted a glitzy reception for their industry friends the same night.

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad:

Former actor Sana Khan surprised everyone when she announced her wedding with Muslim cleric Anas Sayiad. Not long after she announced her retirement from the entertainment industry, the two got married in an intimate ceremony on November 20. Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah. @anas_sayied.” They are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Kashmir.

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay:

After being in a live-in relationship for two years, model-turned-actor Poonam Pandey married director Sam Bombay in a private ceremony at their home in Mumbai on September 1. Later that month, he was arrested after she filed a complaint against him for allegedly assaulting her. However, she reconciled with him just a week later, saying that every marriage had its ‘ups and downs’.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra:

Actor Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s pre-pandemic wedding on February 3 was a grand affair, with the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. Among the guests were Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor, among others.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor:

Actor Shaheer Sheikh and studio executive Ruchikaa Kapoor solemnised their relationship with a court marriage last month. Afterwards, they flew to Jammu to take part in a small function at his parents’ place, followed by another informal function at her residence in Mumbai. They are planning a lavish, traditional wedding in June 2021.

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang:

Television actor Kamya Panjabi tied the knot with businessman Shalabh Dang on February 10. The multiple-day functions, followed by a grand reception, were attended by many of her industry colleagues. The guests included Kavita Kaushik, Rubina Dilaik, Vindu Dara Singh, Sambhavna Seth, Manini Mishra and Aman Verma.

Also read | Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor clarifies diss against Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhavesh Joshi in AK vs AK: ‘I’m not actually like that’

Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa:

Television actor Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa got married in Gurugram on August 13. Their extended families and friends joined in the celebrations virtually. Sharing pictures from the wedding on Instagram, she wrote, “My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I’d like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding.”

Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhan:

Television actors Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhan got married at a gurudwara in Mumbai on June 30. They took every precaution, so much so that even their respective parents were not present. “Everything was done virtually, right from the sangeet, to mehendi. Even our dinners were over video calls! At the shaadi also, we had just five people - my sister, brother-in-law, and Sangeita’s brother,” Manish told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Follow @htshowbiz for more