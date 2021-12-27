e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor clarifies diss against Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhavesh Joshi in AK vs AK: ‘I’m not actually like that’

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor clarifies diss against Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhavesh Joshi in AK vs AK: ‘I’m not actually like that’

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor clarified in an Instagram post that he is nothing like his character in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK and that he actually loves Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

bollywood Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 16:05 IST
HT Entertainment
HT Entertainment
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor plays an exaggerated version of himself in AK vs AK.
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor plays an exaggerated version of himself in AK vs AK.
         

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor thanked viewers for the positive feedback he has received for his role in the recently-released AK vs AK, starring his father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. The film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, features all of them playing fictional versions of themselves.

In an Instagram post, Harsh Varrdhan clarified that the character he plays in AK vs AK is a ‘fictionalised exaggerated version’ of him. He also spoke about the scene in which he dissed Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and said that it is actually his favourite of the three films he has done.

“Hi guys hope everyone’s having a great weekend and staying safe. I can’t tell you how grateful I am to all of you that have watched #akvsak over the last two days and written to me and enjoyed the film and my scenes I really didn’t expect it and it means a lot to me... really does. I also wanted to take this opportunity to get a few things across. The character I’m playing In the film is a fictionalised exaggerated version of me ! I’m not actually like that,” he wrote.

“Also #bhaveshjoshisuperhero is my favourite film out of the 3 I’ve so far been a part of ! Everyone that knows me knows I love it! Those lines that I improvised were just to have some fun and drag @motwayne into the mix and I thought it would be funny ! We both love the film ! A lot,” he added.

 

Also read: Haarsh Limbachiyaa takes indirect dig at ongoing drugs investigation, says ‘these days people visit me early in the morning’

Harsh Varrdhan’s character in AK vs AK is eager to work with Anurag and disses Vikramaditya, something he said that he would never do in real life. “The character will do anything to massage @anuragkashyap10 ego and impress him so I felt like it’s something ‘He’ would say ! I would never say that ! For all the bhavesh fans dming me about it I just wanted to write this post for you’ll and clear this up! And like a fanboy of vikrams film I hope the character does return one day ! Both #akvsak and #bhaveshjoshisuperhero are one of a kind films and you can find them on Netflix!,” he wrote.

AK vs AK pits Anil and Anurag against each other. Anurag plays a disgraced filmmaker who kidnaps Anil’s daughter, Sonam Kapoor, and films his search for her in real time. The film premiered on Netflix on Thursday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine dry run in four states from tomorrow
Covid-19 vaccine dry run in four states from tomorrow
Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, blood pressure stabilised
Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, blood pressure stabilised
Covid-19: These states have renewed restrictions ahead of new year celebrations 
Covid-19: These states have renewed restrictions ahead of new year celebrations 
Inner Line Permit biggest gift to people of Manipur by PM Modi: Amit Shah
Inner Line Permit biggest gift to people of Manipur by PM Modi: Amit Shah
MS Dhoni named captain of ICC Men’s ODI and T20I Teams of the Decade
MS Dhoni named captain of ICC Men’s ODI and T20I Teams of the Decade
Year-ender UK: India, Indians figured more in pandemic, politics, protests
Year-ender UK: India, Indians figured more in pandemic, politics, protests
JP Nadda shares old video, take a dig at Rahul Gandhi over criticism of farm laws
JP Nadda shares old video, take a dig at Rahul Gandhi over criticism of farm laws
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In