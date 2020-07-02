Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is not obsessed that his films have to release in a theatre: Box office is no longer that much of a benchmark

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 17:50 IST

Amid the ongoing crisis, the OTT platforms have seemingly become the preferred place for producers to release their finished projects and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor isn’t surprised by the rise in the number of films opting for a digital route.

He says, “Good that it’s happening because now it’s all about the chatter. It’s all about what people are saying about the film. The box office is no longer that much of benchmark. It’s not that a film made so much money so it must be good. It’s a different way of judging now.”

Looking at the brighter side of the situation, Kapoor opines that getting an OTT release means one is on the world stage and competing with content all over the world.

“It’s like playing at the World Cup as opposed to playing at Ranji Trophy. That’s the way I look at doing films. I want people and my friends from all over the world should be able to watch my work,” he explains, adding that he is very much open and doesn’t think that his films should release in a theatre.

“Anyway, the films I like to do, my sensibilities are a little bit off beat. So, I don’t have that obsession that my films have to release in a theatre. I don’t think that my film has to make this much money and sell this many tickets. For me, that’s not what it is about. I honestly think the box office collection is a reflection of people’s desire to want to go see a film, it doesn’t reflect the quality of the film,” he elucidates.

However, he is quick to say that there are many who are still keen and prefer a theatrical release for their films.

“Even even before the lockdown happened and theatres were shut, I was doing a lot on OTT platforms. I’m doing a web film, a cameo in AK vs AK, again a web project, and I’m in talks for another such digital project. Bindra biopic will release in theatres,” shares Kapoor.

Talking about how his film, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018) , got a new lease of life when it landed on an OTT platform, the actor says that the quality of a film is reflected by how long people talk about the film after its release.

“It’s all about the longevity of the film and how deeply it affected them. If 10 lakh people watched Bhavesh Joshi, then at least seven lakh were affected by it to the point that they keep asking for a sequel. No one remembers the weekend collection. I don’t really care about theatrical releases. Nothing for me can outweigh my freedom to do what I want and the way I want to do. No amount of money and no amount of validation from people,” Kapoor concludes.