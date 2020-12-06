Anurag Kashyap takes a dig at Anil Kapoor and asks about his Oscar, actor says ‘tumse na ho payega’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 18:00 IST

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Anil Kapoor engaged in a savage war of words on Twitter, as they took digs at each other’s film careers. However, it seems to be a gimmick for their upcoming Netflix film, AK vs AK, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

It all started with Anil congratulating his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Shefali Shah and the team of Delhi Crime for their best drama series win at the 48th International Emmy Awards. “I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah_ #WelcomeToHollywood,” he wrote.

I've said it once and I'll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah_ #WelcomeToHollywood — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Anurag took the opportunity to take a jibe at Anil and wrote, “Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain (Where is your Oscar)? No? Achha... nomination?” Anil’s savage reply was, “The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega.”

Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha... nomination? 😜 https://t.co/P2ZuiPOUWP — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega https://t.co/sZzCDhVvAA pic.twitter.com/YhZHKrEFfO — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

“Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren’t you the second choice for this film also?,” Anurag wrote to Anil, referring to the fact that the part of the game show host in Slumdog Millionaire was originally offered to Shah Rukh Khan, who turned it down.

Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren’t you the second choice for this film also? https://t.co/7pfdatvIGr — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

“Hand-me-down or pick-me-up: I don’t care. Work is work. Tumhare jaise kaam dhoondte waqt baal toh nahi nochne padte (At least I don’t have to tear my hair looking for work). #actorlife,” Anil wrote, to which Anurag replied, “Sir, you don’t talk about hair. Aapko toh apne baal ke dum pe roles milte hain (You get roles only because of your hair). #BaalBaalBaloo #TheJungleLife.”

Hand-me-down or pick-me-up: I don’t care. Work is work. Tumhare jaise kaam dhoondte waqt baal toh nahi nochne padte. #actorlife https://t.co/bEu9TJFjNt — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Sir, you don’t talk about hair. Aapko toh apne baal ke dum pe roles milte hain. #BaalBaalBaloo #TheJungleLife https://t.co/b4H5CtqFYi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Anil told Anurag that one requires ‘serious skills’ to have a four-decade-long career in films like his. “Beta, you need serious skills to have a career like mine. Aise hi nahi chal rahi humari gaadi 40 saal se (There is a reason why my engine has been running for the last 40 years). #TheRealAK.”

Beta, you need serious skills to have a career like mine. Aise hi nahi chal rahi humari gaadi 40 saal se. #TheRealAK https://t.co/jsKErOnbUi — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Sharing posters of Anil’s recent films that were panned by critics, Anurag wrote, “Sir har 40 saal purani gaadi ko vintage nahi kehte. Kuch ko khatara bhi kehte hain (Sir, not every old car is called vintage. Some are just junk). #retirementcalling.”

Sir har 40 saal purani gaadi ko vintage nahi kehte. Kuch ko khatara bhi kehte hain. #retirementcalling https://t.co/qzzX0v4lOZ pic.twitter.com/yS0cdX1yod — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

“Abe meri gaadi 40 saal chali toh chali, teri toh abhi tak garage se hi nahi nikli hai (At least my car has been running for 40 years, yours is yet to come out of the garage). #thenationhasspoken,” Anil wrote. Anurag wrote, “Agar gaadi Race 3 ki ho toh ((If it is the Race 3 car, then) it’s better that it stays in the garage only. #havemercy.”

Abe meri gaadi 40 saal chali toh chali, teri toh abhi tak garage se hi nahi nikli hai. #thenationhasspoken https://t.co/irtLwDrJRB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Agar gaadi Race 3 ki ho toh it’s better that it stays in the garage only. #havemercy https://t.co/6dJQB0wD4d — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

In AK vs AK, Anurag and Anil are pitted against each other. Anurag plays a disgraced filmmaker who kidnaps the daughter of an actor, played by Anil, and films the search for her in real time.

