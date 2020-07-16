AK vs AK first look: Anil Kapoor shows Anurag Kashyap who is the daddy in the revenge drama

bollywood

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 10:50 IST

A film actor’s daughter has been kidnapped. A director is filming the actor’s desperate search for his child in real time. Popcorn on the ready, the next thriller is already in the making. Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap are the two titular AKs in Vikramaditya Motwane film, AK vs AK, with the director and the actor carrying their real-life roles to the reel.

“The kidnapping of a movie star’s daughter makes for a great reel-life story, doesn’t it? @anilskapoor should know ki creativity ki koi hadh nahi hoti! #AKvsAK directed by @motwayne coming soon on @netflix_in,” Anurag tweeted with the first look of the film which will be out on Netflix.

Anil Kapoor replied, “When @anuragkashyap10 decides to kidnap a kid for his next film, it’s time to show him ki baap baap hota hai! #AKvsAK @motwayne Coming soon on @netflix_in.”

Talking about the film coming out on Netflix, Anil had told Hindustan Times, “My next film was always going to have a digital release because we were all convinced of the power and reach of digital platforms, even when many warned us against taking such a huge risk. I can’t deny that it’s reassuring to see a lot of other producers release their movies digitally now, because it validates something I have believed in for a long time now. That being said, when the theatres do open (and are deemed safe), we are bound to see a whole lot of people flock to the medium that they know and love.”

The revenge drama is also likely to star Kapoor’s children - Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor - as themselves. “Harsh, Sonam and Rhea are very independent-minded. Sonam is a big star and Harsh is getting there in his own way. Rhea is making films she enjoys watching - fun, commercial films with girls, because for her actresses can be heroes too,” Anil had told Mumbai Mirror.

The film is among the 17 new films and series teased by Netlfix in their latest sizzle reel. Other titles include Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Raat Akeli Hai, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ludo, Class of 83 and more.