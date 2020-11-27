Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor drop first wedding pictures; Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Ekta Kapoor left surprised

tv

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 21:32 IST

The first pictures from the court wedding of actor Shaheer Sheikh and studio executive Ruchikaa Kapoor are finally out. The pictures show Shaheer in a simple white kurta-pyjama and Ruchikaa in a simple sky blue salwar kameez.

Ruchikaa took to her Instagram account to share a happy picture on Friday and the caption was as candid as the picture. She wrote, “Off on an adventure called Forever ...#HappilyEverAfter #ForeverPerson #Ikigai #theGirlwithcurls #MadMeNow.” The bride and groom are seen sharing a laugh in the lovely picture.

TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor was among the first to react in surprise. She commented on the post, “Wat????? When did u get married???” Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Congratulations my darling. This is beautiful.” Mouni Roy reacted, “Oh my god!!! Congratulations you both. Lots of loveeee.”

Shaheer shared a close-up but blurred picture from the wedding and shared it with the lyrics of a song from the 1972 film Pakeezah, He wrote, “Zindagi khatm bhi ho jaaye agar... Na kabhi khatm ho ulfat ka safar. #chaloDildarChalo #ikigai.”

His Mahabharat co-star Saurabh Raj Jain reacted, “Bhot bhot mubarak. Stay happy stay blessed.” Calling him by his screen name, Shaheer said, “Madhav thank you.”

Later, Ekta shared a new picture of the newlyweds. It showed Ruchikaa resting her head on Shaheer’s shoulder while posing for the camera. Her huge engagement ring could also be seen in the picture. Sharing the picture, Ekta wrote, “Begum ruchikaaaaa kapoor sheikh! @ruchikaakapoor @shaheernsheikh !!!!! Happie married lifeeee !!!! I loveeeeee u guys !!!”

Soon after the picture was posted, several film and TV celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate the newlyweds. While Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Congratulations,” his girlfriend Patralekhaa reacted, “Omg...yayy,” along with fire emojis. Sonam Kapoor too was surprised at the sudden wedding of the two actors and commented, “Whaaaat! Congratulations.” Producer Guneet Monga wrote, “Yayyyy sooo gorgeous,” while writer Kanika Dhillon commented, “Awwwwwww!!” with a few hug emojis. Angad Bedi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Mukesh Chhabra also congratulated the couple in the comments section.

