Sana Khan goes out for car ride with husband Anas Sayied, mother-in-law pampers her with home-cooked biryani. Watch

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 15:34 IST

Former actor Sana Khan is living the pampered life after her wedding to Anas Sayied. After her wedding pictures, Sana has shared how her mother-in-law treated her to some hearty biryani recently.

Sana took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of the biryani getting cooked in a large pot. “Sasu ma making biryani for me,” she wrote with the picture and added a heart emoji. Anas has also shared a video of himself and Sana in their car, out for a ride. While Anas drove the car, Sana made a video.

Sana and Anas got married earlier this week and the actor shocked her many fans online with the sudden announcement. Sharing a picture from their wedding, she wrote, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah Married each other for the sake of Allah May Allah keep us united in this Duniya And reunite us in jannah.” Anas also shared their wedding picture and wrote, “Thank you for being in my life and making it a beautiful journey. Thank you for all your love and support. Hope to spend an eternal bliss of a peaceful and joyous marriage with you.”

Sana had also shared a bunch of pictures from her mehendi ceremony. “Agar mera Ishq itna pak na hota toh meri mehendi ka colour itna dark na hota (Had my love not been true, then my mehendi would not have been so dark) @anas_sayied,” she had captioned her post.

Last month, Sana announced her decision to quit showbiz to ‘serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator’. She said that the ‘real purpose’ of one’s life was not to chase wealth and fame but ‘actually for the betterment of life-after-death’ and that ‘it would be better if the slave lives according to the command of his Creator’.

After making her debut in Bollywood with Yehi Hai High Society in 2005, Sana went on to star in movies such as Halla Bol, Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss (season six) and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

