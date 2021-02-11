IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / To All the Boys Always and Forever movie review: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo's chemistry can't rescue corny final chapter
To All the Boys: Always and Forever movie review: Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in a still from the final instalment of Netflix's romantic comedy trilogy.
To All the Boys: Always and Forever movie review: Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in a still from the final instalment of Netflix's romantic comedy trilogy.
hollywood

To All the Boys Always and Forever movie review: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo's chemistry can't rescue corny final chapter

  • To All the Boys Always and Forever movie review: It hurts that the final chapter in such a beloved series turned out to be the least impressive of the lot, but Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's chemistry is still iconic.
READ FULL STORY
By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:15 PM IST

Is there a more resounding reminder that you, with your Cult.fit membership, are old, than the lead character of the movie you’re watching going, ‘huh?’ upon hearing the word 'Oasis'?

That’s what happens in To All the Boys: Always and Forever, when Lara Jean Covey’s boyfriend, Peter Kavinsky, suggests that she check out (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? That’s an album, by the way, to all the children out there who decided to read a movie review and not simply watch someone post their reaction on Reels. It's by Oasis, who were a band. A band, to all you Doja Cat fans, is a group that gets together to make music.

Watch the To All the Boys: Always and Forever trailer here


One of the biggest dramatic arcs in the film, the third and final instalment in Netflix’s hit romantic comedy series, involves Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo), discovering a song that defines them, as a couple. This happens because Lara Jean, torn as she always has been between being a hopeless romantic and a stern pragmatist, declares one day that they are a terrible rom-com pair.

They can’t remember when they met each other, they never had a ‘meet-cute’, and much to Lara Jean’s dissatisfaction, they don’t have ‘a song’.

Three years have passed since To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, almost single-handedly, revived a dying genre. In those three years, Centineo has grown swole, Condor has visited Mumbai, and Lara Jean and Peter, as a couple, have survived a subpar sequel. Always and Forever, heartbreakingly, is the weakest of the trilogy.

And that's largely because, unlike the first and second chapters, the dramatic stakes in this film feel oddly non-existent. The prime source of conflict is, of course, Lara Jean not getting accepted into the same school as Peter. The couple had already started daydreaming about their lives together, as students at the same university, then perhaps as lovers in the same house, and then, eventually, as spouses with kids. But dreams, as kids in high school movies often learn, tend to break. Ironically for a film titled Always and Forever, it’s willing to engage with the idea that young love is fleeting.

Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) in New York CIty.
Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) in New York CIty.


But because of a strange coincidence, Lara Jean isn’t immediately able to tell Peter that they won’t be going to Stanford together after all; that her application was rejected. Always and Forever milks this miscommunication for a solid 20 minutes, which, IMHO, is 19 minutes too long. Once they’re both on the same page again (19 unnecessary minutes later), Lara Jean tells Peter that she has, instead, decided to go to New York University.

This is a bold about-face, considering that mere days ago, she was imagining a life of blissful cohabitation with Peter. And now, she’s planning on moving 3000 miles away from him, fully aware that their relationship might not survive. “It’s a truth universally acknowledged that a high school romance never lasts long distance in college,” Peter tells her, once again slamming his pop-culture credentials on the table.

Lara Jean is no stranger to making irrational decisions, three films have shown us. This is the same person who, if you remember, spent an entire movie going back and forth about the idea of loving her Noah Centineo-shaped boyfriend. But in Always and Forever, it takes only a quick trip to New York for her to realise that she’s in love with the city.

But this is a To All the Boys movie, after all — an overly sanitised depiction of the teenage experience. It’s almost unbelievable, but both Lara Jean and Rue Bennett (Zendaya’s suicidal drug-addict character from HBO’s Euphoria), are the same age.

Also read: To All the Boys PS I Still Love You movie review: Netflix rom-com nails the Noah Centineo vibe

Things rarely work out for characters in Euphoria, but director-cinematographer Mike Fimognari (who also directed the second instalment), must function within prescribed parameters on the To All the Boys films. The farthest he’s willing to push the envelope here is introducing Peter’s estranged father and exploring that dynamic for a hot minute. The Spectacular Now did it better.

For a franchise that began so refreshingly, a franchise that I have particularly fond memories of (and always and forever will), it’s disappointing to see it end on such a ho-hum note.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Director - Mike Fimognari

Cast - Lana Condor, Noah Centineo


Follow @htshowbiz for more

The author tweets @RohanNaahar

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
to all the boys i've loved before to all the boys ps i still love you to all the boys lana condor noah centineo

Related Stories

News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel star in director Paul Greengrass' new film.
News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel star in director Paul Greengrass' new film.
hollywood

News of the World review: Hanks should be making headlines for this performance

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks is at his subtle best in director Paul Greengrass' new film, out on Netflix.
READ FULL STORY
Malcolm &amp; Marie movie review: John David Washington and Zendaya star in director Sam Levinson's new film.(Netflix)
Malcolm & Marie movie review: John David Washington and Zendaya star in director Sam Levinson's new film.(Netflix)
hollywood

Malcolm & Marie review: Zendaya, John David Washington are mesmerising together

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:57 PM IST
  • Malcolm & Marie movie review: Director Sam Levinson's breathtaking relationship drama, starring John David Washington and Zendaya, will inspire endless debates.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
To All the Boys: Always and Forever movie review: Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in a still from the final instalment of Netflix's romantic comedy trilogy.
To All the Boys: Always and Forever movie review: Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in a still from the final instalment of Netflix's romantic comedy trilogy.
hollywood

To All the Boys 3 review: A ho-hum conclusion to a humdinger of a trilogy

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:15 PM IST
  • To All the Boys Always and Forever movie review: It hurts that the final chapter in such a beloved series turned out to be the least impressive of the lot, but Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's chemistry is still iconic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel star in director Paul Greengrass' new film.
News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel star in director Paul Greengrass' new film.
hollywood

News of the World review: Hanks should be making headlines for this performance

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks is at his subtle best in director Paul Greengrass' new film, out on Netflix.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jallikattu is India’s official entry at the Academy Awards this year.
Jallikattu is India’s official entry at the Academy Awards this year.
hollywood

Jallikattu fails to make the cut at Oscars

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu, India's official entry in the Best International Feature category at the 93rd Academy Awards, is out of the Oscars race.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jared Leto is back as the Joker.
Jared Leto is back as the Joker.
hollywood

Zack Snyder reveals first look of Jared Leto's Justice League Joker, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:08 PM IST
  • Batman and Joker will face off for the first time since The Dark Knight in the upcoming director's cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder has revealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A screengrab from the new Fast &amp; Furious 9 teaser.
A screengrab from the new Fast & Furious 9 teaser.
hollywood

Fast & Furious 9 teaser: This 4 second shot took 8 months of preparation

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:08 PM IST
  • Director Justin Lin has revealed that a four-second shot in the latest Fast & Furious 9 teaser took eight months of preparation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tom Holland expressed his desire to play James Bond.
Tom Holland expressed his desire to play James Bond.
hollywood

Tom Holland says he'd love to play James Bond but would be a 'really short' one

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker/superhero Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, expressed his desire to play British spy James Bond. He quipped that he would make a 'really short' James Bond.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandy Moore's baby will get the prettiest nursery.
Mandy Moore's baby will get the prettiest nursery.
hollywood

Mandy Moore sets up gorgeous nursery for her first baby

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Mandy Moore will soon welcome her first child with musician husband Taylor Goldsmith. She has prepared a beautiful nursery for her baby. See pics here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Evan Rachel Wood recently opened up about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Marilyn Manson.
Evan Rachel Wood recently opened up about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Marilyn Manson.
hollywood

Evan shares more details of alleged abuse while dating Marilyn Manson

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:28 PM IST
American actor Evan Rachel Wood has shared more details on the allegations of abuse at the hands of her former-fiance, Marilyn Manson. She opened up about what she endured throughout their relationship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Susan Sarandon has again spoken in support of farmer protests in India.
Susan Sarandon has again spoken in support of farmer protests in India.
hollywood

Susan Sarandon: 'We must let India’s leaders know the world is watching'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Reiterating her support to farmers, Susan Sarandon said they are with the farmers and must let India’s leaders know the world is watching.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malcolm &amp; Marie movie review: John David Washington and Zendaya star in director Sam Levinson's new film.(Netflix)
Malcolm & Marie movie review: John David Washington and Zendaya star in director Sam Levinson's new film.(Netflix)
hollywood

Malcolm & Marie review: Zendaya, John David Washington are mesmerising together

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:57 PM IST
  • Malcolm & Marie movie review: Director Sam Levinson's breathtaking relationship drama, starring John David Washington and Zendaya, will inspire endless debates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav have both made it to the BAFTAs longlist.
Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav have both made it to the BAFTAs longlist.
hollywood

Priyanka Chopra is full of gratitude on The White Tiger's success, shares note

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra has shared a note on Instagram following the success of her film, The White Tiger. Priyanka is full of gratitude for all the love that the audience around the world has shown to the movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Susan Sarandon has voiced her support towards Indian farmers.
Susan Sarandon has voiced her support towards Indian farmers.
hollywood

After Rihanna, Susan Sarandon is 'standing in solidarity' with Indian farmers

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Susan Sarandon, Hollywood star with multiple awards to her name, has voiced her support towards the farmers protesting against the three farm laws in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Christopher Plummer poses at the premiere for "All the Money in the World" in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Christopher Plummer poses at the premiere for "All the Money in the World" in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)
hollywood

Sound of Music star Christopher Plummer dies at 91

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Sound of Music star Christopher Plummer dies at 91. He passed away peacefully at his home in Connecticut with his wife Elaine Taylor at his side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from Joker.(AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from Joker.(AP)
hollywood

Tarantino dissects Joker: 'They got the audience to think like a lunatic'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:23 PM IST
  • Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who otherwise had mixed feelings about Joker, had a lot to say about the film's talk show scene.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 is shaping into something massive.
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 is shaping into something massive.
hollywood

'Spider-Man 3 is most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever': Tom Holland

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • Actor Tom Holland has said that Spider-Man 3 will be the 'most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made'. It was previously reported that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are being brought back for the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP