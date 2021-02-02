IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant cries inconsolably as she debates about saving Abhinav Shukla from nominations
Rakhi Sawant broke down when asked if she wanted to save Abhinav Shukla from nominations.
Rakhi Sawant broke down when asked if she wanted to save Abhinav Shukla from nominations.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant cries inconsolably as she debates about saving Abhinav Shukla from nominations

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant was conflicted about whether to save Abhinav Shukla from the nominations. She burst into tears and told Bigg Boss that her hands are shaking.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:49 AM IST

Rakhi Sawant broke down during the most recent nominations task of Bigg Boss 14, a promo for the upcoming episode revealed. She was conflicted about saving Abhinav Shukla, whom she has professed her love for, several times on the show.

“Tumne mere saath bohot bura kiya hai (You did not do right by me),” she said, as she burst into tears. However, she confessed to Bigg Boss that her hands were shaking and asked in anguish, “Oh God, main kya karoon (what should I do)?”

During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Abhinav said that he did not want to be at the receiving end of Rakhi’s ‘entertainment’ and would rather go home. Host Salman Khan accused him of ‘overreacting’.

In the task, the contestants will go into an empty room one by one and write the name of one contestant that they want to save. The one who goes in next can either keep the name or tear it out. The next contestant can then write a fresh name.

Nikki Tamboli could be seen discussing the task with Rubina Dilaik, while Rahul Vaidya told Aly Goni that her loyalties would be tested with this task.

Also read | When Shatrughan Sinha was chased by Shashi Kapoor with a belt, for being late: 'I would report at noon for 9 am shift'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who entered the show last month as Eijaz Khan’s proxy, talked about the unnamed contestant she wished to save. “Woh agar surakhsit honge toh meri jo kahin na kahin strategy hai usme meri zaroor madad hogi (If he/she is safe, then it will help me in my strategy),” she said.

Nikki, while talking about the name written on the page, said that the contestant is not a trustworthy friend and has nominated her twice in the past. Rahul was seen tearing the page in front of him as he declared that he does not like the contestant named at all. “Aap khud apni girebaan mein jhaankein ki aap kya kar rahe hai (You should take a look at what is happening in your own backyard and what you are doing),” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 14 rakhi sawant abhinav shukla

Related Stories

During his stint in Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu admitted to having feelings for Nikki Tamboli.
During his stint in Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu admitted to having feelings for Nikki Tamboli.
tv

'I did not kiss Nikki Tamboli': Jaan denies allegations, says he wasn't in love

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, has denied kissing Nikki Tamboli without her consent, and said that he was never in love with her.
READ FULL STORY
Pritish Nandy alleged that Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan is 'often very tough' on Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli.
Pritish Nandy alleged that Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan is 'often very tough' on Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Pritish Nandy calls Salman ‘misogynist’ for slamming Rubina, Nikki

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Pritish Nandy slammed Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan for his frequent criticism of contestants Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Rakhi Sawant broke down when asked if she wanted to save Abhinav Shukla from nominations.
Rakhi Sawant broke down when asked if she wanted to save Abhinav Shukla from nominations.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi cries inconsolably as she debates about saving Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:49 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant was conflicted about whether to save Abhinav Shukla from the nominations. She burst into tears and told Bigg Boss that her hands are shaking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guru Randhawa was left red-faced on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Guru Randhawa was left red-faced on The Kapil Sharma Show.
tv

Kapil jokes about Guru Randhawa's recent brush with cops, leaves him red-faced

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:55 PM IST
  • Kapil Sharma seemingly joked about Guru Randhawa's recent brush with the police, leaving him red-faced on The Kapil Sharma Show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharti Singh considers Kapil Sharma her brother.
Bharti Singh considers Kapil Sharma her brother.
tv

Bharti Singh wants Kapil Sharma to go on paternity leave after birth of son

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Bharti Singh wrote a heartfelt message as Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby boy on Monday. She also urged him to go on paternity leave, so that he could spend time with his little ones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Julia Roberts with Matthew Perry in a still from FRIENDS.
Julia Roberts with Matthew Perry in a still from FRIENDS.
tv

Matthew Perry persuaded Julia to star in FRIENDS with a paper on quantum physics

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:24 PM IST
The writers and other producers of hit sitcom FRIENDS have revealed how Julia Roberts asked Matthew Perry to write a paper on quantum physics if he wanted her to be a part of the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Monday.
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Monday.
tv

Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath glows in unseen photo from baby shower

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:51 PM IST
A picture of Kapil Sharma's wife, Ginni Chatrath, posing at her baby shower with their daughter Anayra is going viral. Kapil and Ginni welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During his stint in Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu admitted to having feelings for Nikki Tamboli.
During his stint in Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu admitted to having feelings for Nikki Tamboli.
tv

'I did not kiss Nikki Tamboli': Jaan denies allegations, says he wasn't in love

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, has denied kissing Nikki Tamboli without her consent, and said that he was never in love with her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta with Rashami Desai and her mother.
Vikas Gupta with Rashami Desai and her mother.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas meets Rashami after eviction, calls it 'unconditional love'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Vikas Gupta met Rashami Desai and her mother, Rasila, after his eviction from Bigg Boss 14. He shared pictures of them together, calling it 'unconditional love'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pritish Nandy alleged that Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan is 'often very tough' on Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli.
Pritish Nandy alleged that Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan is 'often very tough' on Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Pritish Nandy calls Salman ‘misogynist’ for slamming Rubina, Nikki

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Pritish Nandy slammed Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan for his frequent criticism of contestants Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kapil Sharma and his family have welcomed a new member.
Kapil Sharma and his family have welcomed a new member.
tv

Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath welcome baby boy

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:34 AM IST
Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath have become parents to a baby boy. Kapil made the announcement with a tweet on Monday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta has been eliminated from the show.
Vikas Gupta has been eliminated from the show.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas gets eliminated, Salman brings up his family issues

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14's latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode ended with Vikas Gupta getting eliminated. Though he could have used his Joker card, Vikas chose not to so that he could save Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is in the house as Eijaz Khan' proxy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biren Dang lifting up his cheque.
Biren Dang lifting up his cheque.
tv

Taare Zameen Par: Winner Biren takes home 10 lakh, all kids win Disneyland trip

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Biren Dang was crowned the winner of singing reality show Taare Zameen Par on Saturday. Biren took home the prize money of 10 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya will be seen playing a rapid fire round on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.
Rahul Vaidya will be seen playing a rapid fire round on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya says he would marry Rubina, she gags in response

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Sunday's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will feature Rakhi Sawant playing a rapid fire game with Aly Goni and Devoleena Bhattacharya where she reveals that her love is fake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paras Arora (Sourced photo)
Paras Arora (Sourced photo)
tv

Paras Arora: I have actually learnt it the hard way!

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Model-actor-influencer Paras Arora, who was last seen in TV shows ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kia’ and ‘Vani Rani’, agrees that one’s ability to learn constantly is always rewarding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant has been flirting with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant has been flirting with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rakhi Sawant's brother defends her behaviour with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh Sawant has spoken in her defense after she drew criticism from the viewers, former contestants and others for behaving indecently with Abhinav Shukla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan dances with Mouni Roy(Colors)
Salman Khan dances with Mouni Roy(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman dances with Mouni, Vikas may use 'joker card'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Amid reports that Vikas Gupta may be voted out this weekend, the promo for Sunday's episode shows Vikas being asked to use his joker card.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP