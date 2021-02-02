When Shatrughan Sinha was chased by Shashi Kapoor with a belt, for being late: 'I would report at noon for 9 am shift'
- Actor Shatrughan Sinha has admitted that his habitual tardiness once prompted Shashi Kapoor to chase him around with a belt.
Actor Shatrughan Sinha recalled an incident from his heyday, when co-star Shashi Kapoor ran after him with a belt, because of his tardiness. He said that he made up for it by learning his lines perfectly and getting through his scenes quickly.
In an interview, he recalled when his habitual tardiness left Shashi fuming. Shatrughan only made it worse by joking about the situation.
He told The Times of India, "Once, Shashi had come after me with a belt to hit me for coming late. I told him they had cast him because of his punctuality and me for my talent. He went, 'Dekho, how shamelessly he says that'." He added, "It was all in good humour, obviously. Shashi and I had a great camaraderie."
The actor said that the reason he was usually late to set was that he was very particular about doing an hour of yoga every morning. He said, "I didn't go late deliberately. I was just very particular about doing a round of yoga before leaving for work which took time, so I was invariably late. I would sometimes report around 12 noon, maybe even 12.30 pm, for a 9 am shift. But I had a very sharp memory; still do. So, I would read my lines and finish my takes in one go. That way we could finish even before time. I was a one-take artiste. If another take was required on an odd occasion, I would tweak it slightly so that the filmmaker had the option to choose the better one. No producer could ever blame me for a film’s delay which explains how I have done 10-11 films with Manmohan Desai and 13 films with Harmesh Malhotra. Why else would these producers repeat me? Do you know I was offered Sholay, Deewar, Satte Pe Satta and Achanak too?"
Also read: Shatrughan Sinha reveals why Rajesh Khanna was ‘very upset’ with him: ‘He passed away before I could apologise’
In the same interview, he expressed regret at not being able to make amends with the late Rajesh Khanna, over their political differences. In 1992, Rajesh contested the by-election on a Congress ticket, while Shatrughan was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Shatrughan Sinha was chased by Shashi Kapoor with a belt, for being late
- Actor Shatrughan Sinha has admitted that his habitual tardiness once prompted Shashi Kapoor to chase him around with a belt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma's doppelganger, Julia Michaels reacts to Vamika's pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shatrughan Sinha isn't pleased about film industry being ignored in Union Budget
- Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has said that the Centre hasn't 'bothered' about the film industry, which is struggling to revive itself after Covid-19-induced shutdowns.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mithila Palkar: Just because I work on digital doesn’t mean I don’t like to be seen on the 70mm screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muzamil Ibrahim: I feel everybody is getting intolerant about everything these days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena breaks out her trademark pout in latest 'kaftan series' post, see here
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, has shared new Instagram pictures, posing in her favourite outfit, the kaftan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda drops adorable throwback pic with 'partner since 2000', Agastya
- Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, set sibling goals in this throwback picture, taken by Abhishek Bachchan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor struggles to fit into dress as her team tries to help, see photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhea spotted at old gym she used to go to with Sushant, Showik shows thumbs-up
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik, were spotted at the same gym she used to go to with her late boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone steps into February with a bright smile. See new pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s families shower love on baby Vamika. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut reveals why she 'compromises on self-respect' and uses Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra blesses baby Vamika, pours love on Anushka-Virat's picture
- Priyanka Chopra led Bollywood in blessing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter, whose name -- Vamika -- they revealed on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta: Instead of my film being stuck in a can, I would be happy to see it release online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans spot young Hrithik Roshan in Tusshar's throwback birthday post for mom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox