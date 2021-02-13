Abhinav Shukla says all is fine with wife Rubina Dilaik after Bigg Boss 14: 'There’s no divorce happening'
Actor Abhinav Shukla has good news for all 'Rubinav' fans. The latest person to be evicted from reality show Bigg Boss 14, says he and wife Rubina Dilaik will not be getting divorced.
In November, during an episode of Bigg Boss, Rubina had revealed how they had given each other time till November and if differences persisted then they would have been divorced. However, the show seems to have brought them closer.
Speaking to The Times of India about their relationship as it currently is, Abhinav said, "Everything is fine now. There’s no divorce happening. The show made us stronger and strengthened our bond. When we were discussing the show before giving a nod to it, I jokingly told Rubina that once you see the fights inside the BB house, you might forget the little fights we had. Jo tab humko badi lagti thi, woh actually bahut choti-choti ladaiyaan thi (What seemed like a big deal to us back then was actually quite small)."
"During our stay in the house, we realised that we were making a fuss about small issues. Now, when she comes out of the house, hopefully after the grand finale, we will look into our issues and will solve them," he added.
Rubina had said on the show, “Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad sath bhi na reh paate (We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we hadn’t come here we would not have been together).” She burst out crying after saying this.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan scolds Aly Goni for dismissing Jasmin Bhasin, calls him rude
Before entering the show, Rubina told Indian Express in an interview, “It will be tough for us. See, we don’t know everything about each other. We are still in the learning process, and as two different human beings, we are allowed to make mistakes. While we don’t judge each other or pull each other down, cameras will be on us. However, it was a conscious decision to be on national television together, and we will not put up any act. We are not a typical PDA couple who would go ‘babu shona’ all the time. We have our own thought process, and we will deal with everything with integrity and dignity. Also, apart from controversies and fights, I think we can be the first ones to set an example of something beautiful on Bigg Boss.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav says all is fine with Rubina now: 'There’s no divorce happening'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman scolds Aly Goni for dismissing Jasmin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 129: Rakhi enters finale week, fights with Rahul and Aly
- Not wanting to sacrifice prize money for the sake of immunity, Aly Goni said, 'If the audience loves me, I will go to the finale. And, if I am not voted to be there, I’d feel like a cheat.'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Rashami Desai: It is not about growing old, it is about having grace and dignity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urvashi Dholakia: Categorizing actors by mediums needs to stop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant fight over prize money
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: Friday's episode will show the contestants fighting over reducing the prize money for the season winner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit Reddy shares video with wife Anita, shot right after son's birth
- Actor Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy shared a new video on Instagram, showing moments immediately after the birth of their son. Watch video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina finds a supporter in Bipasha: 'One hell of a strong girl'
- Rubina Dilaik is picking up more and more supporters every day. Among the latest celebrities who want her to win Bigg Boss 14 is actor Bipasha Basu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepshikha Nagpal: 'It is a male-dominating society, cannot blame the industry'
- Set to be seen in the upcoming TV show Ranjo Ki Betiyan, Deepshikha Nagpal opens up on gender pay gap, her favourite Bigg Boss contestants and more in an interview.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 128: Nikki Tamboli enters finale week
- Bigg Boss 14: After Rubina Dilaik the ticket to finale task, she gifted Nikki Tamboli entry to finale week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Direction was always on my mind, says actor Aniruddh Dave who directed Ronit Roy for a show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya and wife-to-be Disha Parmar burn the dance floor in unseen video
- One of Rahul Vaidya's fan clubs dug out an unseen video of him and Disha Parmar dancing together at a wedding. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BB 14: Abhinav shares heartfelt message after eviction, seeks support for Rubina
- Abhinav Shukla shared a heartfelt message of gratitude for his supporters and urged them to show the same love to his wife, Rubina Dilaik, who is still a part of Bigg Boss 14. He was evicted earlier this week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia make relationship Instagram official, see mushy pic
- Eijaz Khan made his relationship with Pavitra Punia Instagram official by sharing a mushy photo with her. The couple found love on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul says he was sad to see Aly betray him
- Bigg Boss 14: After sharing a wonderful friendship for the entire season, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni may be headed for a clash soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox