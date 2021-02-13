IND USA
Abhinav Shukla says all is fine with wife Rubina Dilaik after Bigg Boss 14: 'There's no divorce happening'
Abhinav Shukla says he and wife Rubina Dilaik came closer during Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav Shukla says he and wife Rubina Dilaik came closer during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav Shukla says all is fine with wife Rubina Dilaik after Bigg Boss 14: 'There's no divorce happening'

Actor Abhinav Shukla, who is the latest contestant to leave the Bigg Boss 14 house, has said that he and his wife Rubina Dilaik are in a much better space now.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:20 AM IST

Actor Abhinav Shukla has good news for all 'Rubinav' fans. The latest person to be evicted from reality show Bigg Boss 14, says he and wife Rubina Dilaik will not be getting divorced.

In November, during an episode of Bigg Boss, Rubina had revealed how they had given each other time till November and if differences persisted then they would have been divorced. However, the show seems to have brought them closer.

Speaking to The Times of India about their relationship as it currently is, Abhinav said, "Everything is fine now. There’s no divorce happening. The show made us stronger and strengthened our bond. When we were discussing the show before giving a nod to it, I jokingly told Rubina that once you see the fights inside the BB house, you might forget the little fights we had. Jo tab humko badi lagti thi, woh actually bahut choti-choti ladaiyaan thi (What seemed like a big deal to us back then was actually quite small)."

"During our stay in the house, we realised that we were making a fuss about small issues. Now, when she comes out of the house, hopefully after the grand finale, we will look into our issues and will solve them," he added.

Rubina had said on the show, “Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad sath bhi na reh paate (We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we hadn’t come here we would not have been together).” She burst out crying after saying this.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan scolds Aly Goni for dismissing Jasmin Bhasin, calls him rude

Before entering the show, Rubina told Indian Express in an interview, “It will be tough for us. See, we don’t know everything about each other. We are still in the learning process, and as two different human beings, we are allowed to make mistakes. While we don’t judge each other or pull each other down, cameras will be on us. However, it was a conscious decision to be on national television together, and we will not put up any act. We are not a typical PDA couple who would go ‘babu shona’ all the time. We have our own thought process, and we will deal with everything with integrity and dignity. Also, apart from controversies and fights, I think we can be the first ones to set an example of something beautiful on Bigg Boss.”

