IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rohit Saraf reveals he was once rejected by a woman he liked, here is how she responded to his proposal
Rohit Saraf made his Bollywood debut with Dear Zindagi in 2016.
Rohit Saraf made his Bollywood debut with Dear Zindagi in 2016.
bollywood

Rohit Saraf reveals he was once rejected by a woman he liked, here is how she responded to his proposal

  • Rohit Saraf revealed that he was ‘very affectionate’ towards a woman he liked in 2019 but she gently rejected him when he suggested that they get into a relationship.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:47 PM IST

Rohit Saraf may be hailed as the ‘national crush’ now, but he has not always been lucky when it comes to women. In fact, he was rejected in 2019 by a woman he ‘genuinely liked’.

In an interview, Rohit said that he was ‘very affectionate’ towards the woman and when he suggested that they get into a relationship, she replied with ‘awww’. However, their conversations became less frequent after that.

“We were talking, had met a couple of times, I was being very affectionate towards her because I genuinely liked her. I suggested we be more than just friends and she was like, ‘Awww, that’s so sweet’. But then, our chat time reduced from two hours to one, to twenty minutes. So, I decided to let her be,” he told The Times of India.

Also see: Inside Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s Valentine’s Day celebrations with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Rohit made his acting debut in 2012 with the show Best Friends Forever? His first film was Dear Zindagi in 2016. He also starred in films such as Hichki, The Sky Is Pink and Ludo. Most recently, he was seen in the Netflix series Mismatched, alongside Prajakta Koli and Rannvijay Singha.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Rohit said that he was ‘insecure’ when he signed Dear Zindagi, as he was working with ‘massive names’ in the film. “I was pretty insecure in the beginning. For an actor who hadn't done too much work, who's aspiring to be big, when you get to know you're in a film which has eight other massive names alongside you, you tend to get nervous. It starts to become a more daunting experience than an enjoyable one. That's what happened in the beginning,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rohit saraf

Related Stories

Rohit Saraf went through a heartbreak quite recently.
Rohit Saraf went through a heartbreak quite recently.
bollywood

Rohit Saraf reveals he went through a heartbreak ‘very recently’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • Rohit Saraf opened up about getting his heart broken recently and how it took a major toll on him. He also talked about getting linked with his friends and even his manager.
READ FULL STORY
Rohit Saraf signed his first film when he was 16 but it got shelved.
Rohit Saraf signed his first film when he was 16 but it got shelved.
bollywood

Rohit Saraf reveals his first film was shelved after being shot: ‘I was left with no opportunities, I even put on 14 kgs’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 01, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Rohit Saraf said he waited for two years for his first film to release but it never saw the light of day. He did not get any work during this time and even put on 14 kgs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at an event.
Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at an event.
bollywood

Priyanka says Nick likes seeing her succeed: 'My father was like that to me'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra has spoken about Nick Jonas as a husband and how he wants to see her be successful in life. Priyanka recently released her memoir Unfinished.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohit Saraf made his Bollywood debut with Dear Zindagi in 2016.
Rohit Saraf made his Bollywood debut with Dear Zindagi in 2016.
bollywood

Rohit was rejected by a woman in 2019, here is how she replied to his proposal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • Rohit Saraf revealed that he was ‘very affectionate’ towards a woman he liked in 2019 but she gently rejected him when he suggested that they get into a relationship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ira Khan is in a relationship with Nupur Shikhare.
Ira Khan is in a relationship with Nupur Shikhare.
bollywood

Inside Ira Khan’s Valentine’s Day celebrations with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  • Ira Khan took to Instagram stories to share pictures of her low-ley Valentine's Day celebrations with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. They made their relationship public last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma has shared a romantic throwback picture with Virat Kohli on Valentine's Day.
Anushka Sharma has shared a romantic throwback picture with Virat Kohli on Valentine's Day.
bollywood

Anushka shares ‘posed sunset photo’ with Virat: ‘My valentine every day'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Anushka Sharma has shared a Valentine's Day post for Virat Kohli who is currently away from her in Chennai where he is playing for Team India against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's how Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal celebrated Valentine's Day.
Here's how Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal celebrated Valentine's Day.
bollywood

V-Day: Varun shares pic with Natasha, Rohanpreet gets 'Nehu's man' tattoo

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:26 PM IST
From Neha Kakkar's husband getting inked on Valentine's Day to Raj Kundra sharing a hilarious video featuring Shilpa Shetty as a bee, here's how Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the festival of love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jeet Raidutt (Sourced)
Jeet Raidutt (Sourced)
bollywood

Jeet Raidutt: I see a silver lining, now

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:22 PM IST
“For someone who has no big support, living in a city like Mumbai was tough. But now, I see a silver lining with my films up for release and more work following,” said the ‘Commando2’, ‘Sabrang’ and ‘The Past’ actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have appeared in each others' films multiple times.
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have appeared in each others' films multiple times.
bollywood

Salman Khan to shoot for cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan post Bigg Boss 14

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Salman Khan to shoot for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan' post 'Bigg Boss'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kriti Kharbanda will be seen next in the film 14 Phere.
Actor Kriti Kharbanda will be seen next in the film 14 Phere.
bollywood

Kriti Kharbanda: The lowest point of my career has been the past year, highest point facing the camera again

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Actor Kriti Kharbanda talks about battling malaria and her apprehensions before stepping out to resume work in the Covid 19 era and completing a whole film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor is celebrating Valentine's Day with husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur.
Kareena Kapoor is celebrating Valentine's Day with husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur.
bollywood

Kareena showers Valentine's Day love on Saif's moustache and Taimur's pout

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Valentine's Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share adorable posts dedicated to her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay Deverakonda, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday at Karan Johar's house party.
Vijay Deverakonda, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday at Karan Johar's house party.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya-Ishaan attend Karan Johar's party

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Karan Johar hosted a house party on Saturday which had all from Deepika Padukone, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in attendance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha have been supportive of the farmers' protests.
Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha have been supportive of the farmers' protests.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu, Richa furious at Haryana minister's comment on farmer deaths

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Actor Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha have expressed their disappointment at Haryana agriculture minister Jai Prakash Dalal's recent comments on the deaths of farmers protesting against the farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Prabhas unveils Radhe Shyam teaser, Dia Mirza parties ahead of wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:53 AM IST
From Prabhas unveiling the teaser of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde to Dia Mirza attending a party ahead of wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan with a friend in New York.
Suhana Khan with a friend in New York.
bollywood

Suhana Khan rings in Galentine's Day in New York with friend. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Suhana Khan has shared a new picture with her pretty friend on Instagram. It shows the two ladies bathed in pink and purple lights, enjoying a night in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora shared a picture of Arjun Kapoor ahead of the Valentine's Day.
Malaika Arora shared a picture of Arjun Kapoor ahead of the Valentine's Day.
bollywood

Malaika-Arjun get together ahead of Valentine's Day, hint at special celebration

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:37 AM IST
  • Malaika Arora shared a glimpse of Arjun Kapoor who sported a tee with 'Love is in the air' printed on its back. She also tagged the actor while sharing his picture on her Instagram Stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has shared wedding anniversary pictures of her grandparents.
Kangana Ranaut has shared wedding anniversary pictures of her grandparents.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut wishes grandparents on 61st wedding anniversary, shares pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has shared pictures of her father's aunt and uncle, who recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. One cannot miss her 90-year-old grandfather's medals and her grandma's nose ring.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP