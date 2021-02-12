Rohit Saraf reveals he went through a heartbreak ‘very recently’: ‘It took a massive toll on me’

Actor Rohit Saraf, who became the heartthrob of millions overnight, talked about being unlucky in love. He revealed that he went through a heartbreak recently and it affected him a lot.

Rohit also talked about how he is linked to every woman he posts a picture with, from close friends to even his manager. He said that his fans comment saying that they are heartbroken.

In a Valentine’s Day special interview with Zoom, Rohit said, “There was one very recently and it took a massive toll on me and it was troublesome.” He also talked about how his female friends and even his manager were mistaken as his girlfriends.

“My very close friend, Aisha Ahmed...everyone is convinced that I am dating her. Priyanka Bhatia, who really is the love of my life, but not in a romantic way. Kimberley Fernandes, who is my manager… I put up a picture with her and people say, ‘Oh my God, why are you breaking our heart?’ Matlab main ab milna bandh kar doon (Should I stop meeting people then)?” he said.

Rohit made his acting debut in 2012 with the show Best Friends Forever? His first film was Dear Zindagi in 2016. He also starred in films such as Hichki, The Sky Is Pink and Ludo. Most recently, he was seen in the Netflix series Mismatched, alongside Prajakta Koli and Rannvijay Singha.

Reflecting upon his journey, Rohit told PTI, “When I look at the journey I've made thus far, I feel incredibly grateful. The one thing that I've always wanted to do with my work is to create value and that's something that I've been able to do with all the projects I've had the fortune to be a part of. It's the one thing that inspires me.”

