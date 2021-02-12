IND USA
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
Priyanka Chopra on relationships with 'wonderful men' leaving her feeling 'exhausted' at the end

  • Actor Priyanka Chopra has written about her romantic relationships in her 20s and 30s, in her recently released memoir, Unfinished. Here's what she had to say.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:37 PM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has written about her romantic relationships in her recently released memoir, Unfinished. Without naming names, the actor wrote that she'd eventually feel like she'd lost herself towards the end of a relationship.

Unfinished was released earlier this week and was written by Priyanka during the lockdown period last year.

In the book, the actor wrote about her romantic relationships in her 20s and 30s. "I’d get involved with a wonderful man and we’d have a lovely time, usually for a period of years. By the end of the relationship, though, I’d have lost myself somehow. I’d be exhausted, discouraged and disappointed and I didn’t know how I’d gotten to such an unhappy place," she wrote, according to Open magazine.

She'd also revealed that after one particular break-up, she was particularly gutted, as it coincided with the start of the second season of her television show, Quantico, and came at a time when she was still reeling from the death of her father, Ashok. "When I wasn't feeling numb, I felt lonely, sad, and isolated. No one understood what was going on inside me, because I didn't tell anyone," she wrote in her book, according to E! News. She did not even confide in her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra on dealing with 'Plastic Chopra' tag after botched surgery left her with 'obviously different nose'

Priyanka is now married to Nick Jonas. After a whirlwind romance, they tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018. Nick in a recent video clip shared by Priyanka on Twitter said that he was particularly interested in reading about her 'early dating life'. He said, "Some of the stuff about, to be totally real, your early dating life, and your high school crushes... We've spoken about it, but it's just funny to read it."

