IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan wishes his ex-wife Amrita Singh on her birthday
Amrita Singh celebrated her birthday on Tuesday.
Amrita Singh celebrated her birthday on Tuesday.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan wishes his ex-wife Amrita Singh on her birthday

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan wished his ex-wife Amrita Singh on her birthday on Tuesday. She also mourned the death of Kareena Kapoor's uncle, Rajiv Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:34 AM IST

Saba Ali Khan, sister of Saif Ali Khan, had wished his first wife Amrita Singh on her 63rd birthday on Tuesday. Saba had shared a collage of Amrita's pictures with her children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan and a few yesteryear pictures to wish her on the day.

Sharing the collage on her Instagram Stories, Saba simply wrote, "Happy birthday."

Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram Stories to wish Amrita Singh and mourn the demise of Rajiv Kapoor.
Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram Stories to wish Amrita Singh and mourn the demise of Rajiv Kapoor.


Later, Saba had also condoled the death of actor Rajiv Kapoor on her Instagram Stories. Rajiv was the youngest maternal uncle of Saif's second wife Kareena Kapoor. Sharing a picture of the late actor, Saba wrote, "Rajiv Kapoor.... u will be missed." She shared another black and white picture of Raj Kapoor with his three sons: Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv and wrote, "You will be remembered... Gone too sudden and too soon."

Members of the Kapoor family and other celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Sonali Bendre, Shah Rukh Khan, paid their respects to Rajiv Kapoor, who died of cardiac arrest at the age of 58. Rajiv's nephews including Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain were seen as the pallbearers while a devastated Randhir Kapoor was seen leading them and others for the final rites of his deceased brother.


The funeral was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan among others. Kareena had also joined her family to pay her respects. She had also shared a picture of Rajiv on Instagram and captioned it, "Broken but strong" followed by a broken heart emoticon.


The Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor suffered a heart attack at his residence in Chembur on Tuesday, following which he was rushed to Inlaks Hospital where he was declared dead on arriva.

Also read: 'Destiny was never on Rajiv Kapoor's side, he was lonely, but never bitter': Raza Murad

Rajiv Kapoor was set to make a return to the big screen after 28 years with Ashutosh Gowariker's Toolsidas Junior. The film was announced in December 2020 with actor Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saif ali khan amrita singh

Related Stories

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy.
tv

Anita Hassanandani, husband Rohit Reddy blessed with a baby boy

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:22 AM IST
  • TV actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a boy, on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra spent a few years as a teenager in the US.
Priyanka Chopra spent a few years as a teenager in the US.
bollywood

Priyanka once hid her boyfriend in her closet, aunt complained to her mother

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:05 AM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra has talked about the time she lived in the US as a teenager, and fell for a boy. Her aunt once caught the two at home and complained about it to her mother.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Rishi Kapoor had written about brother Rajiv Kapoor in his book.
Rishi Kapoor had written about brother Rajiv Kapoor in his book.
bollywood

Rishi Kapoor had said about Rajiv in his book: 'I worry a lot about Chimpu'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Rishi Kapoor, in his book Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, had said that he feels sad as Rajiv Kapoor had never been able to realize his true potential.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir reveals due date of her second child with Saif

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:46 AM IST
  • Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's father, Randhir Kapoor, recently revealed her due date. Kareena is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Abhinav Shukla evicted from Bigg Boss 14, Anita Hassanandani welcomes baby boy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:32 AM IST
From Abhinav Shukla being evicted from Bigg Boss 14 to Anita Hassanandani giving birth to a baby boy, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sutapa Sikdar's farmhouse is being given finishing touches.
Sutapa Sikdar's farmhouse is being given finishing touches.
bollywood

Irrfan's son Babil shares glimpse inside mom Sutapa's serene farmhouse. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, has shared pictures of the farmhouse which is being designed as per his mother Sutapa Sikdar's taste.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Chadha and Kangana Ranaut worked together in Panga.
Richa Chadha and Kangana Ranaut worked together in Panga.
bollywood

Richa shares 'sociopath' checklist, Twitter thinks it's response to Kangana

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:09 AM IST
  • Actor Richa Chadha has shared a checklist for identifying sociopaths. She had previously shared a checklist about narcissistic personality disorder. Her tweets were seen by many as a response to Kangana Ranaut's recent claims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amrita Singh celebrated her birthday on Tuesday.
Amrita Singh celebrated her birthday on Tuesday.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba wishes his ex-wife Amrita Singh on her birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan wished his ex-wife Amrita Singh on her birthday on Tuesday. She also mourned the death of Kareena Kapoor's uncle, Rajiv Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut compared herself to Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot and Tom Cruise.
Kangana Ranaut compared herself to Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot and Tom Cruise.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut wants to know how many national awards Meryl Streep has won

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:22 AM IST
  • As Twitter exploded at Kangana Ranaut comparing herself to Meryl Streep, the Queen actor now wants to know how many national or Padma awards the Hollywood legend has won.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A still from Bittu.
A still from Bittu.
bollywood

Karishma Dev Dube's short film Bittu makes it to top 10 list for Oscars

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Indian filmmaker Karishma Dev Dube's Bittu has been shortlisted in the top 10 list in the Short Film in Live Action category for the 93rd Academy Awards. The film has been presented by Tahira Kashyap, Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga under their Indian Women Rising initiative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra spent a few years as a teenager in the US.
Priyanka Chopra spent a few years as a teenager in the US.
bollywood

Priyanka once hid her boyfriend in her closet, aunt complained to her mother

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:05 AM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra has talked about the time she lived in the US as a teenager, and fell for a boy. Her aunt once caught the two at home and complained about it to her mother.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rajiv Kapoor died at the age of 58.
Actor Rajiv Kapoor died at the age of 58.
bollywood

Destiny wasn't on Rajiv Kapoor's side, he was lonely, but not bitter: Raza Murad

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:27 PM IST
  • Raza Murad has said that the late Rajiv Kapoor was lonely, but never bitter. Raza, speaking to reporters, said that destiny was never on Rajiv's side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut are often at loggerheads.
Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut are often at loggerheads.
bollywood

Swara in splits after fan says Kangana is undoubtedly the best actor on Mars

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:19 PM IST
  • After Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker has reacted to Kangana Ranaut's claims about being the most capable actor in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manoj Bajpayee has back-to-back shootings lined up this year (Hindustan Times)
Manoj Bajpayee has back-to-back shootings lined up this year (Hindustan Times)
bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee goes underground

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:29 PM IST
The acclaimed actor attended a 15-day workshop for his upcoming film and has decided to cut off all communication till the shoot wraps up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Kapoor died at the age of 58 on Tuesday.
Rajiv Kapoor died at the age of 58 on Tuesday.
bollywood

Rajiv Kapoor funeral: Ranbir, Randhir lead last rites; Shah Rukh, Alia join in

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:31 PM IST
  • Members of the Kapoor family gathered on Tuesday for the last rites of Rajiv Kapoor, who died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 58. Kareena, Karisma, Randhir Kapoor, along with brothers Armaan and Aadar Jain were spotted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she is a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise.
Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she is a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise.
bollywood

Triggered by fake horse video, Kangana claims she's better at stunts than Cruise

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:03 PM IST
  • Actor Kangana Ranaut, hours after comparing herself to Meryl Streep, has claimed that she is a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra has talked about a weird experience she had with a director on film sets.
Priyanka Chopra has talked about a weird experience she had with a director on film sets.
bollywood

Priyanka recalls director telling her 'panties should be seen' in seductive song

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:28 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra, in her memoir Unfinished, has recalled an incident that forced her to quit a film, when the director demeaned her during the shoot for a seductive song sequence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP