Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are often asked about Ibrahim Ali Khan's acting debut in interviews.
Saba Ali Khan shares pic of Ibrahim Ali Khan playing cricket, wonders if he will follow in his grandfather's footsteps

  • Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba, shared a picture of nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan playing cricket, and wondered if he would play for India like his late grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi did.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:13 PM IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Ali Khan, has shared a throwback picture of her nephew, Saif's older son Ibrahim Ali Khan, playing cricket. She wondered if he would follow in the footsteps of his legendary grandfather, late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Definitely...a FOUR!!! Ibrahim Ali Khan Do you think he'll follow in his grandfather's footsteps,and play cricket for #teamindia." The picture shows Ibrahim playing a shot, in complete cricket gear.


Since the acting debut of Ibrahim's older sister, Sara Ali Khan, all are on him. Saif and Sara have also spoken about it.

Speaking about his son's inclination towards acting, Saif had told Spotboye: “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for.”

His older sister Sara, speaking to ETimes, had said that the only advice she could offer him was to be a all-rounded personality before making his acting debut. She had said: "His humour is amazing. My only tip to him would be to just be an all-rounded human being. You know, I think that films are a beautiful business and he would be lucky to enter this world. And if he needs advice in terms of acting or anything like that, he has many people in the family also to turn to, there are much bigger actors and stars and you know, much more experienced than I am.”

Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home


