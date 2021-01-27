Ibrahim Ali Khan's transformation into dad Saif Ali Khan is now complete, check out his new straight hair look
Actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, actor Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was seen in a brand new look, sporting longer, straight hair, looking even more like his star father than before.
Ibrahim was spotted walking into a salon with his curly hair and later walking out with much straighter hair. He wore a black T-shirt with black camouflage pants.
Ibrahim is the younger son of Saif and Amrita. They also have a daughter, actor Sara Ali Khan. Saif later got married to actor Kareena Kapoor, with whom he has four-year-old son, Taimur. They are now expecting their second child together.
Sara has previously said in an interview that like her, Ibrahim also has aspirations to become an actor. When asked about what tips she had for him, she had said: “I don’t think I am worthy of doling out advice to him just yet, but I will say that he should experience a number of things, be it education, travel, talking to people or observing them, that is very, very important. So that’s something I would advise him to do and the rest. He has his mother and father and a lot of other people to tell him what to do.”
Sara had added, “His humour is amazing. My only tip to him would be to just be an all-rounded human being. You know, I think that films are a beautiful business and he would be lucky to enter this world. And if he needs advice in terms of acting or anything like that, he has many people in the family also to turn to, there are much bigger actors and stars and you know, much more experienced than I am.”
Even Saif has spoken about Ibrahim's Bollywood plans. He told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway.”
