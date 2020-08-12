Soha Ali Khan pokes fun at ‘The Quadfather’ Saif Ali Khan as he announces fourth child is on the way: ‘Couldn’t resist’

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 18:32 IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to become father for a fourth time and his sister Soha Ali Khan decided to poke fun at him for it. Soha made a meme of her brother and shared it on Instagram.

In her post, Saif is seen sitting on a chair with a serious expression on his face. The words ‘The Quadfather’, a play on classic Hollywood film The Godfather, hang next to him. “Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever,” Soha wrote with the picture.

Kareena and Saif announced that they are expecting a second child on Wednesday. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family,” an official statement from the couple read. Expressing their gratitude to their fans and well-wishers, they said, “Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

Saif already has two kids--daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan--with ex-wife Amrita Singh and son Taimur with second wife Kareena. Saif and Kareena tied the knot in October 2012 and Taimur was born in 2016.

Taimur has been an Internet sensation ever since his birth and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock. Sara is also an actor and celebrates her 25th birthday on Wednesday. She has starred in films such a Kedarnath and Simmba. Ibrahim also hopes to become an actor and has modelled for a magazine with her sister previously.

