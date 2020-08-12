Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan confirm they are expecting second child: ‘Thank you to all our well wishers’

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 16:38 IST

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have said in a joint statement that they are expecting their second child. The couple has a 3-year-old son together, Taimur Ali Khan.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” the couple said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor has said about the rumours surrounding her pregnancy that he hoped they were true. “I hope it’s true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye (One should have two children) to give each other company,” Randhir had told The Times of India , adding that Saif and Kareena had not told him anything and he has no idea if the news is true.

Earlier speaking about the possibility of a second child, Kareena had said in 2018, “Two more years.” In December 2019, Kareena had told Mumbai Mirror, “There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we don’t have any plans for a second child. We both are very busy with our work and are trying to balance our professional and personal lives.”

Kareena will next be opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was scheduled to release this December but has been postponed to December 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Saif will be seen in Amazon Prime show Dilli and films Bhoot Police and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

