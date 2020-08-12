e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan confirm they are expecting second child: ‘Thank you to all our well wishers’

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan confirm they are expecting second child: ‘Thank you to all our well wishers’

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child. They have thanked their fans for their wishes in a joint statement.

bollywood Updated: Aug 12, 2020 16:38 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second baby after son Taimur.
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second baby after son Taimur.
         

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have said in a joint statement that they are expecting their second child. The couple has a 3-year-old son together, Taimur Ali Khan.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” the couple said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor has said about the rumours surrounding her pregnancy that he hoped they were true. “I hope it’s true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye (One should have two children) to give each other company,” Randhir had told The Times of India , adding that Saif and Kareena had not told him anything and he has no idea if the news is true.

Also read: Mahima Chaudhry: ‘Subhash Ghai bullied me and told producers not to cast me, only Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt stood by me’

Earlier speaking about the possibility of a second child, Kareena had said in 2018, “Two more years.” In December 2019, Kareena had told Mumbai Mirror, “There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we don’t have any plans for a second child. We both are very busy with our work and are trying to balance our professional and personal lives.”

Kareena will next be opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was scheduled to release this December but has been postponed to December 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Saif will be seen in Amazon Prime show Dilli and films Bhoot Police and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
Two HAL light combat choppers deployed in Ladakh
Two HAL light combat choppers deployed in Ladakh
Kerala shrines under Devaswom Board to open next week; Sabarimala stays shut
Kerala shrines under Devaswom Board to open next week; Sabarimala stays shut
BJP’s horse-trading politics defeated in Rajasthan, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
BJP’s horse-trading politics defeated in Rajasthan, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Chinese woman, 68, tests Covid-19 positive after recovering in February
Chinese woman, 68, tests Covid-19 positive after recovering in February
Eyewitness reveals strong mob gathered, pelted stones at police
Eyewitness reveals strong mob gathered, pelted stones at police
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station
Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In