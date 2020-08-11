e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Mahima Chaudhry: ‘Subhash Ghai bullied me and told producers not to cast me, only Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt stood by me’

Mahima Chaudhry: ‘Subhash Ghai bullied me and told producers not to cast me, only Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt stood by me’

Mahima Chaudhry has said that she was bullied by Subhah Ghai, the director of her debut film Pardes. She said only four people from the industry -- Salman Khan, David Dhawan, Rajkumar Santoshi and Sanjay Dutt -- stood by her.

bollywood Updated: Aug 11, 2020 18:59 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mahima Chaudhry made her debut with Subhash Ghai directorial, Pardes.
Mahima Chaudhry made her debut with Subhash Ghai directorial, Pardes.
         

Actor Mahima Chaudhry has said filmmaker Subhash Ghai “bullied” her and sent messages to several producers to not to work with her. The actor had made her Bollywood debut with 1997 film Pardes opposite Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Ghai.

Mahima told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “I was bullied by Mr. Subhash Ghai. He even took me to the court and wanted me to cancel my first show. It was quite stressful. He sent a message to all the producers that nobody should work with me! If you pick up one of the issues of Trade Guide magazine in 1998 or 1999, there was an ad that he had given which stated that if anybody wanted to work with me, that person would have to contact him. Otherwise, it would be a breach of contract. However, there was no such contract which said that I had to seek his permission.”

Sharing about the four Bollywood celebrities who came out in her support, she said, “Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, David Dhawan and Rajkumar Santoshi were the only four people who stood by me. They all told me to stay strong. David Dhawan called and told me that, ‘Don’t worry and don’t let him bully you.’ Apart from these four people, I didn’t receive a call from anyone else.”

The actor also revealed that she was to star in 1998 film Satya but was replaced by Urmila Matondkar without even being informed by director Ram Gopal Varma. “That was supposed to be my second film. I had taken the signing amount. He didn’t even have the decency to call me or my manager and inform me about the reality. I learnt from the press that he had begun shooting without me,” she said. The film changed the course of lead actor Manoj Bajpayee’s career.

Also read: Sonu Sood promises knee surgery to injured javelin thrower Sudama Yadav, says ‘get ready to bring a medal’

Mahima had last appeared in Agnidev Chatterjee’s Bengali crime thriller Dark Chocolate. The film was based on Sheena Bora murder case.

Earlier, model-actor Kate Sharma had filed a molestation complaint against Ghai in October, 2018. She alleged that the filmmaker tried to “forcibly kiss and hug her after calling her to his house.” He was later given a clean chit by the Mumbai Police.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
106 locally made trainer aircraft in India’s Rs 8,700 crore buying blitz
106 locally made trainer aircraft in India’s Rs 8,700 crore buying blitz
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital
Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur
Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur
Regular train services to remain suspended till further notice
Regular train services to remain suspended till further notice
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Did Ashok Gehot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis
Did Ashok Gehot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In