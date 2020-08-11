e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sonu Sood promises knee surgery to injured javelin thrower Sudama Yadav, says ‘get ready to bring a medal’

Sonu Sood promises knee surgery to injured javelin thrower Sudama Yadav, says ‘get ready to bring a medal’

Sonu Sood promises knee surgery to injured javelin thrower Sudama Kumar Yadav. A man, who introduced himself as his brother, had approached the actor for help on Twitter.

bollywood Updated: Aug 11, 2020 17:05 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonu Sood has promised a knee surgery to javelin thrower Sudama.
Sonu Sood has promised a knee surgery to javelin thrower Sudama.
         

Sonu Sood has emerged as a real hero amid coronavirus pandemic. The actor, who started by helping migrants reach their home towns during lockdown and went on to provide job opportunities to those in need, has now promised a knee surgery for javelin thrower Sudama Kumar Yadav.

A Twitter user by the name of Prabhal Lal Yadav approached Sonu Sood for help. He wrote in Hindi, “Pls help my brother sir ji. Sudama had gone to represent the country in the Asian Youth Games from March 13-17, 2019 in Hong Kong. Just five minutes before the competition, he suffered a severe ACL rupture during warm-up.” He also shared his family and contact details in another tweet.

 

Taking note of Prabhat’s tweet, Sonu replied to him on Twitter in Hindi, “Sudama is the pride of the country. Get ready to win the medal brother. Will get surgery done next week.”

Earlier, Sonu donated a tractor to a farmer’s family in Andhra Pradesh and buffaloes to a flood-hit family in Bihar. He recently promised to take up the responsibility of three children from Telangana who lost their parents. “They are no longer orphans. They will be my responsibility,” Sonu tweeted after a Twitter user brought the plight of the trio to his notice.

Also read: 20 years of Dhadkan: Shilpa Shetty shares fond memories from making of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty film

Sonu celebrated his 47th birthday last month and announced three lakh jobs for migrant labourers on the job portal Pravasi Rojgar. The actor posted two flyers of the employment application and shared that the jobs came with additional benefits like PF and ESI.

“On my birthday a small initiative from my side...3 lakh jobs tied up for Pravasirojgar.com. All these will provide good wages, PF, ESI, and other benefits,” he wrote in the caption. He further went on to thank the organisations that had partnered with him for the initiative.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
‘No formal inquiry into Galwan Valley clash’: Government denies report
‘No formal inquiry into Galwan Valley clash’: Government denies report
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
Industrial production declines by 16.6 per cent in June: Govt data
Industrial production declines by 16.6 per cent in June: Govt data
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In