Sonu Sood donates 25,000 face shields to Mumbai police personnel, calls them ‘real heroes’

Sonu Sood recently met Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh as he donated 25,000 face shields for the Mumbai Police.

bollywood Updated: Jul 17, 2020 08:58 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonu Sood with Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in Mumbai.
Sonu Sood with Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in Mumbai.
         

Sonu Sood is an actor who has truly emerged as a real life hero amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has now donated 25,000 face shields to Maharashta police personnel.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh took to Twitter to share the news and thank Sonu for his gesture. He shared a picture of the two of them posing for the camera by standing two feet apart, and tweeted, “I thank @SonuSood Ji for your generous contribution of giving 25,000 #FaceShields for our police personnel.” He also shared another picture which showed the two of them sitting far apart from each other during a meeting.

 

Sonu replied to the state home minister on Twitter, saying, “Truly honoured by your kind words Sir! My police brothers & sisters are our real heroes & this is the least that I can do for the commendable work which they have been doing. Jai Hind #OurRealHeroes @DGPMaharashtra.”

Sonu, who catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes amid the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, will now pen a book about his experience. His debut book, as-of-yet untitled, will reveal the emotional and often challenging journey the actor undertook along with the people he helped. It will be released later this year, announced publishing house Penguin Random House India on Wednesday.

Also read: Kushal Tandon on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘I want to tell people that there’s nothing more than your life’

“I want to thank God for making me a catalyst in helping the migrants. While my heart beats in Mumbai, after this movement I feel a part of me lives in the villages of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand and various other states where I have now found new friends and made deep connections. I have decided to put these experiences, stories that are embedded in my soul forever, in a book ... I’m excited, nervous and overwhelmed, and I can’t wait to connect with you through my book. I look forward to your support—and love you all,” Sood said in a statement.

