e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / 20 years of Dhadkan: Shilpa Shetty shares fond memories from making of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty film

20 years of Dhadkan: Shilpa Shetty shares fond memories from making of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty film

Shilpa Shetty marked 20 years of her hit film Dhadkan by sharing a video and a note sharing several fond memories from the shooting of the film.

bollywood Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:47 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dhadkan stars Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty.
Dhadkan stars Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty.
         

Shilpa Shetty is celebrating 20 years of one of her biggest blockbusters, Dhadkan. The film starred Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty as the two male leads.

Shilpa shared a video which showed glimpses of the film’s screening and snippets of her and Akshay Kumar’s interviews at the time of the film’s release. She wrote, “Celebrating #20YearsOfDhadkan. Time flies... it truly does! Felt a rather strong wave of nostalgia when I came across this footage, took me back two decades. Cannot believe it’s time to celebrate #20YearsOfDhadkan feels so weird to hear myself speak from 20 years ago.”

 

She went on to share, “So many memories come to mind... the trendsetting outfits by @manishmalhotra05, the biting cold shooting in Interlaken (Switzerland) in those outfits. My director, @dharmesh.darshan addressing me as Anjali on the sets (never as Shilpa), this is undoubtedly one of the most special films and a huge milestone in my career. But, what I loved the most about the movie was its lilting music... timeless! Weirdly, even Akshay had said that this music is so melodious that it’ll work even in 2020. Honestly, I can’t believe that I’m still a part of this milieu celebrating this movie, it’s been such an incredible journey. Thank you to my audiences for making this one such a memorable experience.”

Also read: Janmashtami 2020: Kangana Ranaut calls Krishna ‘fashionista incarnation of God’, Sidharth Malhotra shares glimpse of him dressed as Krishna

It also starred Mahima Chaudhry, Sharmila Tagore, Parmeet Sethi, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan and many others. The film is still known for its music. Some of the most popular songs from the film include Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se, Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein, Dulhe Ka Sehra and Na Na Karte Pyar. It was an intense love story, revolving around Shilpa’s character who leaves her boyfriend to marry the man chosen by her father.

Shilpa is all set to make her comeback as an actor with roles in the upcoming films, Nikamma and Hungama 2. She was earlier seen as a judge on dance reality show, Super Dancer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Russia becomes first country to approve Covid-19 vaccine, names it ‘Sputnik V’
Russia becomes first country to approve Covid-19 vaccine, names it ‘Sputnik V’
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party
Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party
New Zealand puts Auckland under lockdown as fresh Covid-19 cases emerge
New Zealand puts Auckland under lockdown as fresh Covid-19 cases emerge
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise
I was hurt, says Sachin Pilot over Ashok Gehlot’s jibes during turf war
I was hurt, says Sachin Pilot over Ashok Gehlot’s jibes during turf war
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In