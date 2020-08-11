Janmashtami 2020: Kangana Ranaut calls Krishna ‘fashionista incarnation of God’, Sidharth Malhotra shares glimpse of him dressed as Krishna

bollywood

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 13:56 IST

With the ushering in of the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended their greetings with much spiritual fervour on social media. A host of celebrities from the entertainment industry took to the social media platforms to wish their fans on Janmashtami.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the first to share the greetings to his followers. He shared a photograph of Lord Krishna on Twitter and extended his wish.

Sidharth Malhotra shared a childhood picture of himself dressed as little Krishna, complete with a flute and a headgear. He wrote, “Have fun family memories of Delhi related to this festival, however this year let’s all celebrate responsibly. Wishing for love, peace & harmony, #HappyJanmashtami to all. P.S- Clearly my favourite Janmashtami picture.”

Shilpa Shetty shared a picture from her last year’s Janmastami celebrations. She, along with husband Raj Kundra, mother Sunanda and sister Shamita can be seen performing Krishna Abhishek at the ISKCON temple.

Neetu Kapoor shared a song titled Radhe Kahe Tune Murli Churai from the film Priyatama, opposite Jeetendra on the occasion. The two can be seen dressed up as Radha and Krishna in the song.

Actor Anupam Kher took to the photo-sharing platform Instagram and wrote: “Happy Janmasthami !! May Lord Krishna bless us all.”

Actor Kangana Ranaut explained her admiration and love for Lord Krishna on the auspicious day. The actor mentioned that Lord Krishna is the only “fashionista incarnation of God” as he loved to dress himself up with flowers. Kangana’s official team of Twitter read: “Krishna is the only fashionista incarnation of God ha ha he loved decorating himself with peacock feathers, flowers and yellow silk, he played flute and danced like a celestial being, what to say about Krishna, he is not God he is a doorway to madness.”

Krishna is the only fashionista incarnation of God ha ha he loved decorating himslef with peacock feathers, flowers and yellow silk, he played flute and danced like a celestial being, what to say about Krishna he is not God he is a doorway to madness-KR #janmashtami2020 pic.twitter.com/19koMHrEJ0 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 11, 2020

Actor Esha Deol and comedian Kapil Sharma also extended their Janmashtami wishes as they shared adorable pictures of Lord Krishna on their Twitter handles.

Arjun Rampal also shared a picture of Lord Krishna and wrote, “When a person responds to the joys and sorrows of others as if they were his own. He has reached the highest state of spiritual union. Lord Krishna. #happyjanamashtmi.”

Also read: Kunal Kohli remembers Neil Nitin Mukesh assisting him on Mujhse Dosti Karoge: ‘Quite the brat you were’

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances and Dahi Handi competition.

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more