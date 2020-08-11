Kunal Kohli remembers Neil Nitin Mukesh assisting him on Mujhse Dosti Karoge: ‘Quite the brat you were’

bollywood

Before Neil Nitin Mukesh made his debut as an actor with Johnny Gaddaar in 2007, he worked as an assistant director on the sets of Kunal Kohli’s Mujhse Dosti Karoge. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji, completed 18 years of release on Sunday.

Celebrating the anniversary, Kunal wrote on Twitter, “2002 on this day #MujhseDostiKaroge 1 of the last works of #AnandBakshi. The team of assistants who made a name for themselves @NeilNMukesh #SidharthAnand #MamtaAnand. Debut for #RahulSharma & me. Thank you #Yashji #Adi & @iHrithik #Kareena #Rani for the memories.”

Neil replied to the tweet, “Wow!! It’s been 18 years already. Got to learn so much from you @kunalkohli so proud to have assisted on #MujhseDostiKaroge @yrf Have great memories!!”

Kunal reminisced about working with Neil and said that there was ‘never a day without something happening on or off set’ with him around. “Neil baba. How’re you? Was never a day without something happening on or off set with you around. Quite the brat you were. Rather are,” he wrote, followed by a wink emoji.

Neil has acted in a number of films such as New York, 7 Khoon Maaf, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Wazir and Golmaal Again. He was last seen in the thriller Bypass Road, which he was also the producer of.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in June, Neil said that he was busy reading scripts during the lockdown. “I’m working on my future scripts, and writing too,” he had said. Talking about the other things keeping him busy, he had said, “I also enjoy painting and reading up on ancient civilisations. My father has taught me to be humble and would give me the example of the big tree that bends when it bears fruits. I want to inculcate the same values in Nurvi (daughter). I think the time now is also teaching us to be humble, caring and be compassionate.”

