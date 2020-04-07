Neil Nitin Mukesh on Covid-19 lockdown: People misunderstanding the gravity of the crisis and stepping out is so disturbing

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 16:52 IST

Staying indoors is the way of life right now to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, but some are still not following the nationwide lockdown orders by the government. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh recently took to social media to slam people stepping out of their houses, especially in Gurugram, Haryana.

“I know it isn’t easy, but we’ve to do this or else things might go out of hand. Reading reports of people misunderstanding the gravity of the situation and stepping out of their houses in large number is so disturbing. I also saw videos of some young boys stepping out, it is like they’re treating this to be some holiday,” he says.

Saluting the efforts put in by the government all over the country, he adds, “Given our population they are doing a commendable job at every level.”

The actor also understands that many might question his authority in saying certain things and he explains that as well. “Don’t forget we’re all together in this.”

Further sharing how his schedule got affected because of the crisis, the 38-year-old says, “Two of my films got stuck, I don’t know their future. Yes, one can say I’m financially stable, but I also need to continue working. While 2020 might take an exit from the financial calendar, if we’re alive we can get things back on track again.”

The actor says he along with his wife Rukmini, and one-and-half-year-old daughter Nurvi, are in one house and his parents and brother are in another house, quarantining.

“There are concerns regarding aged individuals and kids. It is better to avoid too many people in one house so we’re staying separate. It’s painful. There are no house helps with us, we just have a nanny for Nurvi,” he adds.

He also stresses on being constructive to avoid negative thoughts. “I am writing a film and a web show. Not many know that I’m a commercial arts student, so I am painting too. I am also using the virtual keyboard to compose tunes,” he says.

