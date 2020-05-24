e-paper
Kunal Kohli loses aunt to coronavirus: 'Covid has been harsh to our family, won't break our love and memories'

Kunal Kohli loses aunt to coronavirus: ‘Covid has been harsh to our family, won’t break our love and memories’

Kunal Kohli lost his aunt to the coronavirus after an eight-week struggle. He mourned her loss in a series of emotional tweets.

bollywood Updated: May 24, 2020 09:39 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kunal Kohli’s aunt died in Chicago after a battle with the deadly coronavirus.
Filmmaker Kunal Kohli lost his maternal aunt in Chicago to the coronavirus. In a series of tweets, he lamented the fact that their close-knit family could not be together at this time of grief but said that the deadly virus ‘won’t break our love and memories’.

“Lost my Masi to Covid after an 8 week struggle. In Chicago. We’re a large family that’s really close. We can’t be together at this time. This is as painful as the loss. Seeing my Mom Masi’s & Mama’s not being able to be together at this time is really hard,” he wrote.

Kunal said that his cousin, the daughter of his deceased aunt, was not allowed inside the hospital premises due to risk of infection and would pray from the car park. “Her daughter (my cousin sister) would go to the hospital, sit in her car in the car park & pray for her mother. As she wasn’t allowed inside the hospital. Said she felt close to her as she couldn’t see her. This is how harsh Covid is. This isn’t the way to go,” he said.

Kunal’s aunt was one of five sisters and three brothers, and he said that their bond was so strong that ‘only death could break it’. He added that the love and memories will remain with them forever.

“5 sisters. 3 brothers too, but sisters are diff.Their bond unbreakable. Only death could break it. They taught a family & everyone they touched the meaning of love,family,giving. Covid has been harsh to our family. Won’t break our love & memories. Miss you Masi,” he wrote.

The US is the hardest-hit in the global coronavirus pandemic, with the death toll nearing 1,00,000. As of now, at least 16,45,094 cases have been reported in the country.

