e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Veteran actor Kiran Kumar tests positive for coronavirus, quarantined: ‘There’s no fever, no cough or breathlessness’

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar tests positive for coronavirus, quarantined: ‘There’s no fever, no cough or breathlessness’

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar was diagnosed with the coronavirus on May 14. However, he has shown no symptoms so far.

bollywood Updated: May 24, 2020 08:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kiran Kumar in a still from the television show Grihasti.
Kiran Kumar in a still from the television show Grihasti.
         

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar has tested positive for the coronavirus. He was diagnosed with the deadly virus on May 14 and is asymptomatic.

Kiran told News18 that he went to the hospital for a minor medical procedure earlier this month and was asked to get a few tests done before, including the coronavirus test. After testing positive, he is quarantined at home.

“I’m asymptomatic positive. I had got myself tested on May 14 and it turned out I had coronavirus. But there’s no fever, no cough or any kind of breathlessness. I’m absolutely fine, and have quarantined myself at home. It has been 10 days and I haven’t developed any symptoms,” he said.

Kiran joked that doing all the chores by himself reminded him of his ‘boarding school days’. He said, “I’m currently staying on the third floor of my residence. My family lives on the second floor. I’m alone and reliving my boarding school days, putting my own bed and washing my own clothes (laughs).” He will undergo a second test on either Monday (May 25) or Tuesday (May 26).

Kiran has been a part of several films as well as television shows. His projects on the small screen include Miilee, Chhajje Chhajje Ka Pyar, Grihasti and Zindagi. His filmography includes Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Julie and Dhadkan.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya told him not to write controversial autobiography, says he thought he was being ‘mahan’

The first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus was singer Kanika Kapoor, after she returned from London in March. She was discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on April 6, after getting a negative result on two consecutive tests.

Producer Karim Morani and his daughters Zoa and Shaza were also diagnosed with the coronavirus. However, they have made a complete recovery now. Actor Purab Kohli also opened up about his coronavirus diagnosis in April, in an Instagram post.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In