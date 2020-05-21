Two more house helps at Boney Kapoor’s residence test positive for Covid-19

bollywood

Two more members of filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s house staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. This is in addition to the one who was found positive for the deadly virus earlier this week. Oshiwara Police Station PI, Dayanand Bangar confirmed the news to Spotboye.com.

Boney, on Tuesday, had said that one of his house helps has tested positive for coronavirus. The Kapoor family--him and his daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor--are fine and asymptomatic.

He had issued a written statement in this regard which was shared on social media by Janvhi, who is also a Bollywood actor. “Message from Boney Kapoor -- I would like to inform you that our house staff...has tested positive for Covid-19. He was unwell on Saturday evening, was sent for tests and kept in isolation,” the statement read. “My children, our other staff at home and I, are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started,” he added.

He further added that his family is under self-quarantine for the next 14 days and will follow all government guidelines diligently.

“All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by the BMC as well as their medical team. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and the BMC for their swift response,” the Mr India producer said in the statement.

“I am sharing this information because it is important not to feed rumours and panic. We will take all precautions as required.” The statement added that Boney hoped the staff member “will recover and be back at home with us soon.”

The domestic help Charan Sahu, aged 23, has been living with Boney and his family at their residence in Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex. He had been unwell since Saturday evening, and Boney sent him for a test. Charan tested Covid-19 positive, following which he was kept in isolation. Subsequently, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and government staff arrived at the Kapoor residence and took Charan away for quarantine.

