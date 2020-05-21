e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor’s DIY Batman costume is a hit, actor thanks mom: ‘You really let me express myself’

Sonam Kapoor’s DIY Batman costume is a hit, actor thanks mom: ‘You really let me express myself’

Sonam Kapoor has shared a childhood picture from a party she attended with her sister Rhea Kapoor. The actor is seen dressed as Batman at the party.

bollywood Updated: May 21, 2020 11:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonam Kapoor with sister Rhea Kapoor at a party.
Sonam Kapoor with sister Rhea Kapoor at a party.
         

Sonam Kapoor has been revisiting childhood memories of her family as she misses them while staying in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja during the lockdown. The actor has now shared a childhood picture which shows her dressed as Batman, complete with a cape, at a fancy dress party she attended with her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “DIY Batman costume for a party that wasn’t fancy dress because he was my favourite super hero. Also jumping and dancing with my @rheakapoor is still my favourite thing to do. (Yes those are batman socks and yes I was a nerd).” Both Sonam and Rhea can be seen jumping on an inflated bouncer.

Hindustantimes

Adding more details about her costume, she wrote in the comments section, “Oh the batman logo is a cut out that I stuck on my black t-shirt.” As mom Sunita showered the post with kiss emojis, Sonam replied to her, “mom you really let me express myself .”

Her friend Anum Bashir commented, “Ain’t no shame in your Batman game.” Actor Siddhanth Kapoor, son of Shakti Kapoor, also reacted to the post. “What fun ya these parties were,” he wrote.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu poses for magazine cover in her washroom, here’s a better look at her Mumbai home. See pics

Sonam had recently wished her parents, Anil and Sunita Kapoor, on their 36th wedding anniversary. She and Anand had sent gifts, flowers and balloons to the couple on the occasion. Sonam shared a few pictures of the couple on Instagram and wrote, “Happy happy anniversary parents.. I love you so much and miss you so much. 36 years married and 11 years of dating! Insane ! Your love story is the best kind filled with love laughter and family and because angst only belongs in films not real life. Love you love you love you . ps ( you both also produced the three most confident and crazy children ) we hope we make you proud.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In