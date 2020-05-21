e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu poses for magazine cover in her washroom, here’s a better look at her Mumbai home. See pics

Taapsee Pannu poses for magazine cover in her washroom, here’s a better look at her Mumbai home. See pics

Taapsee Panu conducted a magazine photoshoot at her house amid lockdown, giving a better look at her washroom area as she posed in front of the mirror.

bollywood Updated: May 21, 2020 08:56 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu at her home in Mumbai.
Taapsee Pannu at her home in Mumbai.
         

Days after Janhvi Kapoor did a at-home photoshoot for a magazine, Taapsee Pannu has also taken up work from home and posed for a magazine cover at her Mumbai residence. The actor shared a glimpse of the Man’s World cover on her Instagram account which shows her sitting on a slab in her washroom area.

Sharing the cover shot by her roommate Devki, the Thappad actor wrote, “When you are under lockdown with your stylist, photographer , concept designer, photo editor, art director “all in one “ (who also happens to be an amazing pizza chef) this is what comes out of it... Take a bow @devs213.” She also gave credit to herself for the “hair, makeup and balancing”.

Hindustantimes

The actor can be seen applying a lipstick while sitting on her washroom slab as the cover description says “writing her own script”. Her Pink co-star Angad Bedi complimented in the comments section saying, “Nice very pretty woman font @taapsee.”

Taapsee lives with sister Shagun Pannu and Devki at her Mumbai house which she purchased two years ago. Shagun was quick to take credit for setting up the set and wrote, “I had done the bathroom cleaning.”

 

 

 

 

 

Also read: HBO Max will release the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League in 2021, fulfilling fans’ dreams

 

Taapsee occasionally gives a sneak peek into her house on Instagram. In an earlier post, the actor had talked about getting a logo instead of a name plate for her first property in the city. Sharing a picture of the entrance, she wrote, “This is the day I had my apartment in Mumbai ready, with all interior work done. It was strange that when I left for the shoot of Manmarziyaan I left from the old apartment I had taken on rent when I first moved to Mumbai n by the time I finished shooting the film n came back I entered the new apartment. Like a new chapter began just like that. It was a very seamless transition for me but it went through its share of teething issues which were all sorted by my sister n mom before I entered home. Made me realise no matter how much effort you put in, the house stays a house until it’s lived in with your family who then make it ‘Home’.”

She said, “Seeing it all come together for the first time was definitely a defining moment in a girl’s life who wanted to create her own space which she can look at every time she sets an ambitious goal and feel ‘it’s possible’.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In