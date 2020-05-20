Janhvi Kapoor shares message after house help tests positive for Covid-19: ‘Staying at home is still the best solution we have’

Updated: May 20, 2020 09:10 IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a message from her father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, after their house help tested positive for Covid-19. She also mentioned how her family will deal with the situation.

Sharing the message, Janhvi wrote: “Staying at home is still the best solution we have. Stay safe everyone.” Many of her industry colleagues dropped messages in the comments section. Actor Kartik Aaryan wrote: “Kudos for Acting Promptly !! Spreading Awareness is the New Normal.” Fashion designer and close family friend Manish Malhotra and actor and fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote: “Stay safe.” Fashion designer Masaba Gupta dropped a heart red emoji.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Boney Kapoor’s house help Charan Sahu, 23, who lives with the Kapoors - Boney and his daughters Janhvi and Khushi - at their residence at Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri, Mumbai, had tested positive for Covid-19.

Along with her post, Janhvi had also shared a detailed message from her father. It read: “I would like to inform you that our house staff, Charan Sahu, aged 23 years, has tested positive for Covid-19. He was unwell on Saturday evening, was sent for tests and kept in isolation. After receiving the test report, our Housing Society authorities were informed and then accordingly the BMC, who immediately started the process of getting him into a quarantine centre.”

The statement continued, “My children, our other staff at home and I, are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started. All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by the BMC as well as their medical team. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and the BMC for their swift response.”

“I am sharing this information because it is important not to feed rumours and panic. We will take all precautions as required. We are sure that Charan will recover and be back at home with us soon.”

Through much of the lockdown period, Janhvi has been sharing fun videos with her sister Khushi.

