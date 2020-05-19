e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Boney Kapoor’s house help tests positive for Covid-19, says he and daughters Janhvi and Khushi are fine and following instructions

Boney Kapoor’s house help tests positive for Covid-19, says he and daughters Janhvi and Khushi are fine and following instructions

Boney Kapoor has confirmed that the house help at his residence has tested positive for coronavirus. He said all the due processes are being followed.

bollywood Updated: May 19, 2020 16:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Boney Kapoor said that the house help has tested positive for coronavirus.
Boney Kapoor said that the house help has tested positive for coronavirus.
         

After news of Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali’s family facing coronavirus scare as her staff member tested positive, now we have learnt that producer Boney Kapoor’s domestic help ,too, has been tested positive.

The househelp, Charan Sahu, aged 23 years, lived with the Kapoors- Boney, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor - at their residence at Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri, Mumbai. A source says, “He was unwell on May 16, Saturday evening and senior Kapoor immediately sent him for tests and later kept him in isolation. After receiving the test report, he informed the society admin and later BMC as well. After which, BMC and state govt authorities started the process of getting Charan into a quarantine centre.”

Talking about the same, the producer says, “My children, myself and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started. We are thankful to the government of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advise given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In