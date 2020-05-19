e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Malaika Arora spins like a dream on the beach, here’s how boyfriend Arjun Kapoor reacted

Malaika Arora spins like a dream on the beach, here’s how boyfriend Arjun Kapoor reacted

Malaika Arora has shared a throwback video from one of her beach holidays along with a note about hope and happiness.

bollywood Updated: May 19, 2020 09:38 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Malaika Arora spins on the beach in throwback video.
Malaika Arora spins on the beach in throwback video.
         

Malaika Arora has been living in isolation with son Arhaan Khan and pet dog Casper amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. She has now shared a happy video from one of her beach vacations along with a note about a hopeful future.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Malaika wrote, “Spinning in the sun, dragging my feet only to comeback where I started from. The world too will boomerang from this ‘out of control spin’ and the sun of hope and happiness will shine on all of us again.#anewdawn#anewday#stayhomestaysafe.” Wearing a two-piece white costume, Malaika can be seen spinning on the beachside as the waves hit the shore and sun shines upon her. The tassles in her dress add to her spin as she moves around.

 

The video has been viewed over 659000 times and has been ‘liked’ by actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Her fans also showed love to the post. A fan wrote, “You always rock and shine.” Another commented, “Lovely spinning.” However, few also showed interest in a piece of writing on the sand. One of her followers asked, “Whats that written on sand?” Another opined, “It says save the date! OMG!! Is it the marriage date.”

Arjun and Malaika have been dating since quite some time now. After they made their relationship official a year ago, the two continue to engage in banter on social media. Before lockdown, the couple was regularly spotted on lunch and dinner outings.

Arjun had conducted a live interview through Bollywood Hungama last month which had his fans asking him questions about his work and also his personal life. On being asked about his wedding plans, the actor had replied, “I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” Arjun added, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi? (Even if we wanted to, how will it be possible now?).”

