Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu shares ‘partly embarrassing’ pic from school days when she was appointed head girl

Taapsee Pannu shares ‘partly embarrassing’ pic from school days when she was appointed head girl

Taapsee Pannu has shared a sweet memory from her teenage years when she was appointed the head girl of the school.

bollywood Updated: Apr 07, 2020 12:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu shares a picture from her school days.
Taapsee Pannu shares a picture from her school days.
         

Taapsee Pannu has been treating fans to never seen before throwback pictures and the interesting stories behind them. The actor has now shared a picture from her school days when she was appointed the head girl of the school but was captured daydreaming during the oath-taking ceremony.

The picture shows Taapsee lost in deep thought and the head boy staring at the camera instead of looking ahead. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Taapsee wrote, “Ok so this one is another MAJORRRR throwback which makes me partly proud n partly embarrassed. Since the time I knew what being a prefect in school is I had dreamt to be the Head Girl of my school and this was the day that dream came true. One of those rare things in life I planned and it actually happened (considering all my other plans for life have failed but probably for good). Standing there taking oath I am probably just lost in thought of how when u wish for something so bad it can actually come true n that’s y probably I am (embarrassingly) not looking ahead! Which I should!”

Hindustantimes

Revealing that she was not alone who was not focusing on the ceremony, she further wrote, “Considering the Head boy is more interested to look into my camera, I don’t think I should be the only one embarrassed of this picture. #MajorThrowback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”

Also read: Family: Amitabh Bachchan calls film with Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt ‘fulfilment of a dream’

The picture got around 50,000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes on Instagram. A fan even pointed out its relevance in times of coronavirus outbreak and wrote, “It has a hidden quarantine msg “sabse one arm distance banaye rakho, practice social distancing.”

Hindustantimes

A few days ago, Taapsee had shared an adorable childhood picture of herself which showed her holding a gun. She had captioned it, “Don’t remember any story behind this one just that it reminds me since when I have the ‘killer instincts’.”

