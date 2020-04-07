e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Family: Amitabh Bachchan calls film with Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt ‘fulfilment of a dream’

Family: Amitabh Bachchan calls film with Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt ‘fulfilment of a dream’

Amitabh Bachchan has shared his thoughts on his blog after the release of his short film Family, that also stars Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

bollywood Updated: Apr 07, 2020 11:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Family.
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Family.
         

Amitabh Bachchan, along with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and several South India actors such as Rajnikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty and Mohanlal has released a special short film titled Family in the times of lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. Hours after the release of the film on YouTube, Amitabh wrote on his blog about how it was a “fulfilment of the dream.”

Expressing his thoughts post the film release, he wrote on his blog in a late night post, “When the overwhelm pours out in the gallons into the deepest abyss of the Oceans .. then do we in silent prayer .. sit upright in destined space .. to absorb the fulfilment of the dream .. conceptualised in a random idea , which fructifies into that which was conceived .. then the less said the better ...”

 

Amitabh’s fans loved the film and praised it on Twitter. A fan wrote, “Amazing short film Important great message to all. Be Responsible. Stay home #Stay safe .. thank you. Thank you Amitabh ji for this...You are a model must follow by everyone. .. . Long long live.” Another wrote, “Thank you and other actors .. It’s very interesting all your ideas .. Have a nice evening among your family.” One more wrote, “We Are One “FAMILY”. Thank for this Amazing Short Film...Proud to be doing Noble Work for Workers of All India Film Industry.”

The short film begins with Amitabh’s search for his dark shades as he puts his family members to look for it. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh. The film was shot by the cast members at their respective homes and was then clubbed together to create the end result.

The septuagenarian shared the film on Twitter late Monday night and wrote, “T 3493 - When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of .. there is just immense joy and gratitude for all my hand friends in the making of this historic effort ! WE ARE ONE and WE SHALL OVERCOME ! Jai Hind !”

Also read: Irrfan watches Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal as film premieres online. See pic

Amitabh, Alia and Ranbir will also be seen together in their much-delayed film, Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji has been in the making for a few years and was scheduled to release in December this year. However, it has again been postponed due to lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.

