Family: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt lead film industry in unique short film on coronavirus

bollywood

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:03 IST

The different film industries of India came together for a unique short film titled Family, that has been conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh from Hindi cinema, Rajinikanth from Tamil cinema, Mohanlal and Mammootty from Malayalam cinema, Chiranjeevi from Telugu cinema, Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada cinema, Prosenjit Chatterjee from Bengali cinema and Sonalee Kulkarni from Marathi cinema.

Family begins with Amitabh looking for his pair of sunglasses, and the shots cut to each of the abovementioned actors helping him find them. Finally, Priyanka hands them to him and asks why he needed them in the first place. “I needed these sunglasses because I do not need them. I am not going to go out of the house for a few days. If it lies around, it will get lost. If it gets lost, you all will have to search for it. Now, why should I trouble you all?” he responds, as Ranbir and Diljit facepalm.

Also read | Sunil Grover: ‘Humanity is the first religion, what is greater than that at this time?’

At the end of it, Amitabh shared a special message and reminded viewers to remain indoors to control the spread of the coronavirus. “We all made this film together but none of us stepped out of our respective houses. Every artist shot their own section in their own house. No one stepped out of his or her house. You, too, please stay indoors. That is the only way to keep yourself safe from this dangerous coronavirus. Stay home, stay safe,” he said.

“There’s another reason why we made this film. The Indian film industry is one, we are all one family. But there is another large family behind us which supports us and works with us, and that is our workers and daily wage earners, who are facing great difficulty due to the lockdown. We all have come together and teamed up with sponsors and TV channel to raise a fund. This fund will be distributed to our workers and daily wage earners to provide them some relief in these tough times,” he added.

Amitabh ended on an optimistic note and said, “Don’t be scared. Don’t panic. Be safe. This, too, shall pass. This dark cloud shall pass. Namaste.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more