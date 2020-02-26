From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:56 IST

Actor and aspiring politician Rajinikanth hit out at the Central government over Delhi communal violence that has led to 27 deaths so far and said it was a result of intelligence failure that meant the government had also failed, said agency reports.

He added that the violence should have been dealt with “an iron hand”.

“It is an intelligence failure and hence home ministry also failed. Protests can happen peacefully but not in a violent manner. If violence breaks out, it should be dealt with iron hands,” ANI quoted Rajinikanth as saying.

Rajinikanth’s comments are significant as his critics accuse him of being soft on the BJP in the past.

Another agency said the Tamil Nadu movie star, who is expected to formally enter politics by launching his own political party before the assembly elections next year, said if the government was unable to crush the violence it should “resign”.

“With iron fist, this should be crushed, else (they) should resign and go..what is this..it is becoming too much,” PTI quoted Rajinikanth as saying.

He had earlier explained that his criticism over intelligence failure was aimed at the Central home ministry.

He added that he expected the government to be “careful at least from now on”.

He didn’t spare the Aam Aadmi Party government led by Arvind Kejriwal either and said it was equally responsible for letting the situation worsen in the capital.

Rajinikanth also hit out at some political experts and journalists for branding him a “BJP mouthpiece” in the past.

“Immediately I am being branded as the BJP’s mouthpiece, that the BJP is behind me, especially some senior journalists and political observers,” he said.

Rajinikanth had earlier said he will stand by Muslims if the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) affected them. He reiterated his pledge on Wednesday but added that the act was unlikely to be withdrawn as it had been cleared by both houses of the parliament before the grant of presidential assent.

Rajinikanth also condemned individuals for instigating violence through provocative statements, said PTI.

His contemporary and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan endorsed Rajikanth in a tweet in Tamil and said he had chosen the right path.

“Sabash friend @rajinikanth. This path is the right path (it is) not a separate path...,” he said in an apparent reference to Rajinikanth’ famous film dialogue-- “my path is a separate path.”