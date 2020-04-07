Irrfan watches Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal as film premieres online. See pic

bollywood

Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan has shared a glimpse of her video chat with her team members as they all geared to watch the online premiere of their film on Disney+ on Hotstar. The screenshot shared by the actor also shows Irrfan online but the actor is not visible in the frame as he is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The screenshot shows all from Radhika, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Kiku Sharda, director Homi Adajania and producer Dinesh Vijan chatting during the video call. Irrfan is also marked as one of the members though his picture is missing.

Sharing it on Instagram, Radhika wrote, “The #AngreziMedium squad is preppin’ to watch the #AngreziMediumPremiere on @disneyplushotstarvip! Get your squad to watch the film, NOW! ”

The film released at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic was starting to hit India, resulting in closure of theatres around the country. Now with the film finding its way onto the digital medium, the movie’s team got a chance to reunite, virtually, and watch it together.

Angrezi Medium released worldwide and in certain parts of India on March 13. The makers postponed the film’s release in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi after governments in these regions closed down cinema halls till March-end in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Soon after, other states and union territories also called for a shutdown, and later a 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Ahead of the film’s release, Irrfan had shared an emotional post where he spoke of his inability to promote his upcoming flick owing to his health. He wrote, “We have made this film with that positivity and I am hopeful that this film will teach you, make you laugh and cry and then again make you laugh! Enjoy the trailer, be kind to each other and watch the film. And yes, wait for me.”

