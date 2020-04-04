Taapsee Pannu shares magazine cover pic, adds ‘the only way I could make it’ was by winning an award

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 12:51 IST

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has made it to the cover of film magazine Filmfare and sharing the picture of the latest cover of the magazine, Taapsee wrote on Instagram that she could have done it only by winning an award.

The cover has Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana,Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar, besides Taapsee. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “The only way I could make it to the Filmfare Cover.... by winning a Filmfare ! And finally..... hell ya ! #Filmfare #filmfareaward.” Taapsee won the Filmfare Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor (Female), for her performance in Saand Ki Aankh.

Tushar Hirananadani, who directed her in Saand Ki Aankh, commented, “Congratulations @taapsee mam loved ur worked in #saand ki aanhk ...u had to win it for sure.” Taapsee and Bhumi played the roles of old women shooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The film also starred Viineet Kumar Singh and Prakash Jha,

After having ranked at no 1 spot on IMDb, Taapsee told IANS, “I might not have the maximum hundred-crores grossers, but it’s quite satisfying to see that the audience has voted me basis the kinds of films I have done. Slow and steady is the mantra that has helped me get my audience and their trust. I hope I live up to their trust every time they decide to spend the few hours of their life watching my films.”

Taapsee recently won Best Actress Awards for her movie Badla and Saand Ki Aankh. On the film front, Taapsee will be seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.

