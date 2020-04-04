Priyanka Chopra’s mom explains why dad didn’t approve of actor’s glamorous western wear: ‘We were in Rae Bareli then’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 09:55 IST

In a recent interview, actor Priyanka Chopra talked about her relationship with her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra. She recalled how he would not approve of her western style of outfits told her to refrain from wearing tight clothes.

Now, in an interview with SpotBoye, her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra has talked about why her husband had put those restrictions on Priyanka. “You see she was 15/16 and had returned from the US. My husband simply didn’t approve of the glamorous western wear that she had started donning. You see, we were in Rai Barelli then,” she said. Madhu added that soon after her return, Priyanka started opting for more modest outfits. “And trust me, ek din bolne ke baad, she came to her Indian wear. She never hurt us. She is a very intelligent girl,” she said.

In her interview with Tatler magazine, Priyanka talked about going to US for a few years and how her father was confused when she returned to India as an ‘almost woman’ at 16. “I’d left as a 12-year-old flat-chested, curly-haired kid and I came back as a 16-year-old almost-woman. I think my dad was really shaken up by that. He didn’t know what to do with me for the first couple of weeks,” she had said.

Priyanka said that after boys started following her home from school, her father put bars on her windows and told her not to wear tight clothes. “We had a big clash of egos,” she said. But he later came around and supported her in her decisions. Recalling his words, she said quoting him, “No matter what you do, good, bad, or ugly, you can come and tell me. I will help you fix it. I won’t judge you, I will be always be in your corner. I’ll always be on your team.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra says dad banned her from wearing tight clothes as a teenager: ‘We had a big clash of egos’

Priyanka is currently in Los Angeles with singer husband Nick Jonas amid the worsening coronavirus crisis. Her mother says she is constantly in touch with her. “Yes, the situation in the US is very bad. I am on Face time with her, quite a few times in the day,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more