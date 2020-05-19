Anil Kapoor, Sunita celebrate 36th wedding anniversary: Sonam Kapoor calls it insane, Rhea says ‘exhausted just writing that’

bollywood

Actor Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita are celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Day after Anil recited his love story on Instagram, Sunita shared an adorable post to wish him on the occasion. Daughter Sonam Kapoor also penned a heartfelt post to wish her parents as she couldn’t wish them in person.

Sharing a happy picture of them together on her Instagram account, Sunita wrote, “My Husband is My Happy Place” Happy 36th anniversary.. love you beyond time.”

Sonam reacted to the post, “Love you both so much.” Karan Boolani, who’s dating Anil’s younger daughter Rhea Kapoor also dropped several heart emojis in the comments section.

Sonam shared several pictures of the couple and wrote, “Happy happy anniversary parents.. I love you so much and miss you so much. 36 years married and 11 years of dating! Insane ! Your love story is the best kind filled with love laughter and family and because angst only belongs in films not real life. Love you love you love you... ps ( you both also produced the three most confident and crazy children ) we hope we make you proud! @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita.”

Younger sister Rhea shared a hilarious wish for her parents along with a few candid photos. “Happy 36 years of marriage and 11 years of dating. I got exhausted just writing that. Love you both. Edit-P.S @harshvarrdhankapoor isn’t photoshopped he just has that energy. But I wouldn’t put it past him to make that request,” she wrote.

A day before, Anil had shared the story of his wedding proposal to Sunita. He wrote on his Instagram account, “This is the beginning of a long love story on the night of May 17. I signed a kind of important film, which was a big step in my career, and on May 18, I took an even bigger step. I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife. Oh God, I was so stressed. I kept on postponing and postponing… A time came when I had to choose career or love. I chose love and I proposed to her on May 18. People celebrate anniversaries, we celebrate the proposals, as well! We never let ourselves forget how fortunate we are to have so much to be grateful for.”

