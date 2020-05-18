Anil Kapoor remembers proposing to Sunita Kapoor: ‘I had to choose career or love, I chose love’

bollywood

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor are celebrating the anniversary of a relationship milestone - when he popped the question and asked her to be his wife. The actor shared a video on Twitter, in which he recounted the moments leading up to the proposal, and said that he was ‘so stressed’.

“This is the beginning of a long love story on the night of May 17. I signed a kind of important film, which was a big step in my career, and on May 18, I took an even bigger step. I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife. Oh God, I was so stressed. I kept on postponing and postponing… A time came when I had to choose career or love. I chose love and I proposed to her on May 18,” he said in the video.

“People celebrate anniversaries, we celebrate the proposals, as well! We never let ourselves forget how fortunate we are to have so much to be grateful for,” he added.

Anil proposed to Sunita, his girlfriend of 10 years, after he signed Meri Jung, considered to be his breakthrough performance. They got married the next day, on May 19, 1984, in a low-key ceremony that was attended by around 10 people.

Anil and Sunita have been together for more than four-and-a-half decades and have three children - actors Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and producer Rhea Kapoor.

In an interaction with Humans of Bombay in 2018, Anil had said that Sunita was the one who kept him going. “They don’t make people like her anymore. She’s the perfect mother, perfect wife...and the reason I wake up every morning, motivated. You know why? When I ask her, ‘Arrey, yesterday only I gave you so much money’ she says, ‘Woh sab khatam ho gaya...it’s all finished!’ and I jump out of bed and run to work!” he had said.

