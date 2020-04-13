Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita went on a solo honeymoon, said yes to the actor only when he could afford a cook

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 12:23 IST

Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita have been together for over 46 years, which includes 10 years of courtship and 35 years of marriage. The two are very different from each other and that seems to only bring them together. Their unshakable bond is what makes their love story unique.

While Sunita was a model and a banker’s daughter who earned her own money, Anil was an aspiring actor who worked hard so that he was capable enough of giving her a house and a cook. Here are some precious pages out of their epic love story.

Sunita and Anil first spoke to each other on a prank call

Anil had fallen in love with Sunita’s voice when she got his number from his friend for a prank call. The actor was instantly impressed by her English. “I thought ‘oh God, what a beautiful voice yaar, kya English bolti hai, pronunciation is so well’,” he told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Anil found Sunita sexy during their first meeting

The two met at a party at Raj Kapoor’s house and started talking to each other. Opening about his first impression of her, he said, “She was so attractive, and if I may say, sexy also… she wore these gogo glasses, which are big, round and rimmed.”

Sunita helped Anil get over a heartbreak

Anil found Sunita’s shoulder to cry on when he couldn’t get the girl he liked. He told in a post on Humans of Bombay’s Instagram page, “We used to discuss this other girl I liked - you know, if I like her or she likes me? Then suddenly that girl vanished, leaving me heartbroken – our friendship strengthened because of that!”

A cook was the first requirement for them to get married

Anil says he wanted to get married to Sunita only when he was financially capable of buying a house and getting a cook as Sunita had made it clear, “I won’t go in the kitchen, I am not going to cook for you”. However, their younger daughter Rhea Kapoor cooks well and now even Sonam Kapoor has developed a love for cooking during her time in isolation. She regularly shares glimpses of her dishes and was even praised by her mother-in-law for a chocolate cake baked by her.

When Anil chose marriage over career

Anil had tied the knot with Sunita soon after he found his footing in the film industry. He was even advised against marrying at such a crucial point of his career. He was told that if got married, he was going to come down. “I had to make a choice — either come down, or get married. I said I don’t mind coming down, but I will not sacrifice… she’s more important for me,” he said.

Sunita flew solo for their honeymoon, without him

Anil had just bagged the film Meri Jung, which released in 1985, and went on to tie the knot with Sunita soon after. Talking about how she chose to go on their honeymoon without him, he said, “I thought, now house will come, kitchen will come, help will come...I can get married! So I called Sunita & said, ‘Let’s get married tomorrow – it’s tomorrow or never’ and the next day, we were married! I went for shoot 3 days later and madam went abroad on our honeymoon...without me!”

Here’s how Sunita motivates Anil to do more work

Anil continues to hold his rhythm both on the personal as well as professional front. With a career spanning close to four decades, Anil has quite a few coveted projects in his kitty, including Karan Johar’s Takht. Opening up about how wife Sunita keeps him motivated, he had said, “She’s the perfect mother, perfect wife & the reason I wake up every morning, motivated. You know why? When I ask her, ‘Arrey, yesterday only gave you so much money’ she says, ‘Woh sab khatam ho gaya..”

