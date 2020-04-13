Janhvi Kapoor performs Aishwarya Rai’s Salaam in throwback video, says ‘classroom can be anywhere’

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor has been missing her dance classes as she remains confined to her residence amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, but hinted that she can practise at home as well. The actor shared a video of her performing to the song Salaam from Aishwarya Rai’s film Umrao Jaan.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “#missing the class room. But anywhere and everywhere can be a classroom no?” She can be seen beautifully dancing to the song in a pink kurta and palazzos with her hair tied in a ponytail.

Her near and dear ones loved her small dance piece and showered her with praise. Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “Atti sundarrrrrr.” Director Sharan Sharma wrote, “Live kathak session must happen soon.” Manish Malhotra also dropped heart emojis in reaction to the post.

Janhvi has been spending her time in isolation with sister Khushi Kapoor who had flown down from New York ahead of the lockdown. The two sisters have been having a lot of fun in each other’s company. Janhvi had also shared glimpses of her paintings she’s been making in free time.

Janhvi had also written a heartfelt post on the things she learnt during her time in isolation. From learning the value of food to understanding the importance of her father’s love and realising how badly she misses her mother, late actor Sridevi, self-isolation has been a period rich with realisations for the young actor.

“I’ve learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room. I’ve learnt that I’m a better painter in my head than in real life. I’ve learnt that Khushi (Janhvi’s younger sister) is definitely the cooler sister. I’ve learnt that I have the funniest friends in the world,” she wrote.

Janhvi added: “I learned that my father misses me. Before lockdown, whenever he was home; he would wail for me and Khushi to come back from work or from meetings or from our friends houses to spend time with us. I would never see him wait.”

