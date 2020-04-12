e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Zoa Morani gets discharged from hospital after treatment for coronavirus, shares photo

Zoa Morani gets discharged from hospital after treatment for coronavirus, shares photo

Zoa Morani shared in her Instagram stories that she has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the coronavirus.

bollywood Updated: Apr 12, 2020 20:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zoa Morani had been showing signs of improvement from her second day of treatment itself.
Actor Zoa Morani has been discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after recovering from the coronavirus. She took to her Instagram stories to announce the good news with a selfie.

In the picture, Zoa is seen wearing a surgical mask, with hospital staff wearing hazmat suits visible in the background. “Time to say goodbye to my warriors from space and keep them in my prayers forever! Goodbye isolation ICU. Time for #homesweethome!” her caption read.

Zoa Morani shared the happy news on her Instagram stories.
On Saturday, during an Instagram live session with actor Varun Dhawan, Zoa said that she had been responding well to treatment and hoped to return home in a day or two. Updating fans about her health, she said that she was “feeling so good”.

Right from the second day of her treatment, Zoa began to show signs of improvement. “Ever since I came to the hospital, I have definitely felt 40 times better. My breathlessness stopped on the second day, I could feel a little congestion and a little fever, but it’s so much better than I was feeling at home,” she said.

“Coming to the hospital was the best decision. I feel like I got cured immediately and I can go home,” she added.

Also read: Chahatt Khanna breaks silence on ‘quarantine love’ with Mika Singh

Zoa’s younger sister Shaza Morani had also tested positive for the coronavirus and has made a full recovery. Shaza returned home after being discharged from Nanavati Hospital on Saturday. However, their father and producer Karim Morani, is still undergoing treatment after testing positive for the virus.

Talking about being diagnosed with the coronavirus, Zoa had told Varun, “I really couldn’t believe it because I was glued to the news and seeing all the stories. And then, to suddenly realise that you only have it, is a little scary. But I promise, once you go through it, you realise that it is completely manageable. It’s nothing to be scared about, it really feels like a normal flu.”

