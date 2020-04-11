Zoa Morani thinks she might return home from hospital in a day or two: ‘I am feeling so good’

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 21:04 IST

Actor Zoa Morani, who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, seems to be responding well to treatment. She joined her close friend and actor Varun Dhawan for an Instagram live on Saturday evening, during which she talked about her symptoms, experience and treatment.

During the interaction, Varun asked Zoa when she will return home, to which she said, “Hopefully, tomorrow or the day after, because I am feeling so good. I’m feeling fine.”

Zoa said that from the second day of her treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, she began showing signs of improvement. “Ever since I came to the hospital, I have definitely felt 40 times better. My breathlessness stopped on the second day, I could feel a little congestion and a little fever, but it’s so much better than I was feeling at home,” she said.

“Coming to the hospital was the best decision. I feel like I got cured immediately and I can go home,” she added.

Zoa said during her chat with Varun that she started showing symptoms around March 20, a day after her sister Shaza Morani developed a fever. It started with a mild fever and weakness, then a cough, and eventually, breathlessness.

Although it was a “little scary” when she was first diagnosed with the coronavirus, her symptoms were “pretty mild and manageable”, Zoa said. She went on to say that her initial reaction was that of disbelief, because she had been reading about the coronavirus pandemic in the news, and then she found out that she had it herself.

Shaza was the first in the family to test positive for the coronavirus, followed by Zoa, and then their father, producer Karim Morani. However, his wife Zara Morani tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, Shaza has been discharged from Nanavati Hospital, after she tested negative for the coronavirus two consecutive times. She is now waiting for her father and sister to return home.

