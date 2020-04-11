Varun Dhawan reveals his relative has tested positive for coronavirus: ‘It’s very close to home right now’

bollywood

Actor Varun Dhawan has said that one of his relatives in the US has tested positive for the coronavirus. He made this revelation during a live interaction with his fans and followers on Instagram.

“It’s very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don’t take it seriously and understand the gravity of it,” he said, urging everyone to stay inside their homes and practice social distancing to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Joining him in the Instagram live session was his childhood friend and actor Zoa Morani, who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Her father and producer Karim Morani and sister Shaza have also been diagnosed with Covid-19 and are currently undergoing treatment.

Zoa said that it all started with a “very mild fever” around March 20. The first two days, it was just fever and weakness, but on the third day, she got a cough. This was followed by breathlessness and eventually, a headache.

Earlier this week, Zoa tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She said that her symptoms were “pretty mild and manageable”, and that she has been feeling better since her treatment started.

Meanwhile, Varun has been contributing to coronavirus relief funds, including Rs 30 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Rs 25 lakh to the Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund.

Recently, Varun also announced that he would be sponsoring meals for the needy and homeless as well as healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly through the coronavirus pandemic.

“With each passing day of being locked down at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home in this time of crisis. And so this week, I’ve committed to provide meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs. I also have deep admiration for all those who are risking their lives by working on the frontlines. I have committed to provide meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals,” he wrote in a note shared on his Instagram account.

“All meals are provided through the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust. It’s a small step. But during a crisis like this, we have to make every step count. I will continue to do what best I can,” he added.

