Varun Dhawan’s girlfriend Natasha Dalal opens up about how they went from just friends to almost married

bollywood

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:34 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan’s long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal has spoken about their relationship, and has also addressed rumours of an impending marriage. Natasha’s fashion label was featured in a spread for Hello! India.

Natasha briefly spoke about her love story with Varun, and how they went from being ‘just friends’ to dating. She said, “Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.” About rumours of a wedding, she added, “Marriage is on the cards eventually, just not right now.”

Amid reports that Natasha and Varun had got engaged recently, the actor’s father, filmmaker David Dhawan had told MensXP, “His marriage will happen next year maybe. I am very happy with their relationship. What more does a father need?”

Varun, however, had denied reports that the wedding would happen in 2019. He had told Filmfare, “It’s not going to happen this year. I’m not saying I won’t get married but it’s not this soon. If I’m doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that.”

In the same interview, Varun had shed some light on their relationship, and how it has evolved. “She and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family.”

Varun had also spoken about Natasha in an episode of Koffee with Karan. He had said, “I’m with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually.”

Varun is currently filming Coolie No 1with dad David Dhawan, and will also be seen in Street Dancer 3D.

Follow @htshowbiz for more